Man seen on video with Kap Bucol surrendered

A MAN caught on video returning a lost wallet to Tres de Mayo Barangay Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr. shortly before the official was gunned down in Digos City has voluntarily surrendered to authorities, the Police Regional Office–Davao Region (PRO-Davao) confirmed on December 2, as investigators intensify efforts to identify the killers.

The man, identified as Silvestre Dericho, is currently in the custody of PRO-Davao after personally turning himself in, amid public speculation surrounding the incident. Police officials stressed that Dericho is not being treated as a suspect and may leave freely while the investigation continues.

PRO-Davao spokesperson for the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), Police Colonel Venus Ortuyo, said Dericho has undergone initial questioning and emphasized that no evidence has surfaced linking him to the crime.

“So far, may mga initial interviews na kinuha sa kaniya. Then, as of this time, base sa ginawang investigation ng IOC (Investigator-on-Case), so far wala pa ding nakikita ang lOC na may possible link with regard to that recent incident,” Ortuyo said.

Investigators struggle with lack of CCTV footage

The Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office (DDPPO) reported that they have yet to identify any person of interest, citing the absence of workable CCTV footage near the crime scene. Several establishments granted access to their cameras, but many were discovered to be non-functional.

“As of this date, we will connect the dots of the CCTV footage na nakuha namin so far, kasi may mga CCTV din na hiningan namin ng consent to get the raw files, pero hindi pala functional,” Ortuyo stated.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is conducting a parallel investigation to assist local authorities.

Reward money set at P2 million; additional pledges not yet confirmed

Ortuyo clarified that the P2 million reward officially comes from Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Cagas, a political supporter of Bucol.

Reports on additional pledges from acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Davao Occidental Representative Claude Bautista, and the Bucol family have not been formally coordinated with the SITG.

“Sa end ng SITG, we cannot confirm yet if that is additional reward money aside from the 2 million. Siguro, kung may mag-connect sa SITG — kung may mag-coordinate sa SITG — then that's the time we can officially disclose it to the public,” Artuyo added.

Speculations circulate online, but police urge caution

Bucol was shot dead on November 25 while livestreaming on Facebook. Just moments before the shooting, a resident approached him to return the wallet and ID, an encounter that quickly spread online.

After the attack, social media users circulated photos from 2020 suggesting connections between Dericho and politicians Bucol had frequently criticized, including Sta. Cruz Mayor

Jose Nelson "Tata" Sala. Bucol had accused Sala and Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas of

condemning officials he supported, particularly Governor Cagas.

Both politicians have publicly denied involvement and condemned the killing.

Authorities emphasized that none of the online claims have been verified, and investigators are proceeding based on confirmed evidence.

Peace and order situation unaffected, police assure

PRO-Davao said the incident does not compromise the overall peace and order of the region, emphasizing that the killing, while alarming, remains an isolated case. Officials assured the public that police units across Davao Region remain on heightened alert and that intensified patrols, intelligence monitoring, and coordination with local leaders are underway to prevent further violence. The agency reiterated its commitment to pursuing all possible leads and pledged that the investigation will continue “until the perpetrators are identified” and held accountable.

Meanwhile, Bucol’s funeral is currently being held at the barangay gymnasium, where a steady stream of mourners continues to arrive. Family, friends, supporters, and residents from neighboring communities have gathered to pay their respects to the outspoken barangay captain. Community members said Bucol’s death has left a significant void in local leadership, describing him as a vocal advocate for transparency who was unafraid to speak out on issues affecting his constituents. DEF