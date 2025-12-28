Man who climbed electric post admits to using illegal drugs before incident

THE man who went viral after climbing a Davao Light utility post in Barangay Ilang earlier this week has admitted to police that he was under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the incident, which disrupted household power lines in the area.

In a police report, the individual was identified as Piolo Porras Apor, who confessed during an investigation that he experienced hallucinations after using an illegal substance known locally as shabu. He told authorities that he chased a dog before climbing the electric post.

Bunawan Police Station said Central 911 alerted them at around 9 a.m. on December 25, 2025, about an unidentified man who climbed a Davao Light post bearing Post Number 0808163. Police officers from Mobile Ilang, led by PLT Jojie Sayad, immediately responded and secured the area in coordination with Central 911 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel and Davao Light’s emergency crew.

Further investigation revealed that, according to his brother Paolo Apor, Piolo had left their construction quarters on December 24 in Purok 1, Mambago-B, Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte. Paolo disclosed that they had a drinking session prior to Piolo’s departure and noted that his brother had been experiencing mental health concerns.

Rescue efforts were carried out by Central 911 USAR personnel Fritz John Caminade, along with Piolo’s sister, Pearly Porras Apor, who joined negotiations aboard a Davao Light boom truck equipped with a manlift. Authorities successfully convinced Piolo to come down safely hours after the incident. He was then brought to the Bunawan Police Station for proper disposition.

Due to the incident, Davao Light and Power Company implemented an emergency power interruption affecting areas from Purok 6, Buhisan, Tibungco to Km 18 National Highway, Tibungco via Daang Maharlika Highway, including portions of Panacan and Bunawan.

“Davao Light apologizes for the inconvenience this unscheduled power interruption may bring to its customers.”

Police said a complaint for Violation of Alarms and Scandals is currently being prepared for filing before the City Prosecutor’s Office in Davao City. Authorities reminded the public that such actions pose serious risks to both public safety and critical infrastructure. DEF