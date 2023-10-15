Man who cut dog’s head to face raps

The suspect has been previously charged with threatening.

However, Tuco reasoned out that he was suddenly chased by the dog, Butit, a pit bull. This made him take a bamboo stick, beat the dog, and then chop off its head.

Tuco also said that he already has a trauma with dogs because of what happened to his nephew who is said to have gone crazy after being bitten by a dog.

The suspect said he did not regret what he did with the dog, adding that he is ready to face the charges filed against him.

Koronadal City Veterinarian Dr. Charlemagne Calo said that the brutal killing of dogs will not happen again.

Calo said the incident is sad and alarming.

The veterinarian said hurting animals is a violation of the Rabies Act and Animal Welfare Act.

She also advised the dog owner to continue with the case against the suspect who is already detained at the Koronadal City Police Station.

Calo explained that based on the law, those found guilty of mistreatment of animals may be fined up to P240,000 and imprisoned for 6 months to 1 year.

The City Vet and dog lovers in Central Mindanao strongly condemned the incident.

Various animal groups in the country also condemned the abuse. EEF