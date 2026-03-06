Man who returned wallet now a suspect in Bucol’s killing

THE shooting of a barangay captain in Davao del Sur that shocked viewers online last year has reached a major development as authorities identified a suspect and filed a murder case in court.

Police confirmed that the man who previously gained attention for returning a lost wallet to the victim has now been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Barangay Tres de Mayo chairman Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr.

Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), told Davao reporters on March 5, 2026, that a murder complaint had been filed against Silvestre Derecho and three unidentified accomplices tagged as “John Does.”

“Regarding the SITG (Special Investigation Task Group) Bucol, we had a positive development last Feb. 27, 2026. A murder case was filed against Silvestre Derecho and three other John Does,” Rosete told reporters.

Evidence and witness accounts

Rosete said the complaint was filed on February 27, 2026 by Bucol’s family, who served as the complainants after reviewing evidence gathered during the investigation.

According to police, the family assessed social media footage, CCTV recordings, and other information collected by investigators before deciding to formally pursue charges.

“The family was able to assess and analyze that the person was involved. We can all see it on social media. This was the time for them to file the case against Mr. Silvestre Derecho,” Rosete said.

Authorities said the complaint also named three unidentified suspects after CCTV footage showed several individuals inside a Toyota Innova spotted near the crime scene at the time of the attack. Police are continuing follow-up operations to identify the other suspects while awaiting the court’s issuance of arrest warrants.

Killed during livestreaming

Bucol’s killing drew widespread attention after the attack happened while he was livestreaming on Facebook from the garage of his home in Digos City on the evening of November 25, 2025.

During the broadcast, Bucol was speaking to viewers when several gunshots suddenly rang out. The livestream abruptly ended moments later.

Authorities later confirmed that the barangay chairman died from gunshot wounds. The footage quickly circulated online, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

Earlier encounter with suspect

Investigators also revisited a previous encounter between Bucol and the suspect that had circulated widely on social media months before the killing.

In the video, the man later identified as Derecho was seen visiting Bucol’s residence to return a wallet that the barangay chairman had allegedly lost.

Authorities noted that the earlier visit may have allowed the suspect to become familiar with Bucol’s residence and surroundings, which investigators believe could have helped in planning the attack.

Political figures mentioned

Prior to his death, Bucol had been active on Facebook livestreams where he aired opinions on local political issues and criticized certain officials in Davao del Sur.

Following the killing, some of these political figures were mentioned in public speculation about possible motives.

Among them was Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas, who publicly condemned the attack and denied any involvement in Bucol’s death.

Also mentioned in discussions surrounding Bucol’s earlier online commentaries was Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson “Tata” Sala. Sala likewise denied allegations linking him to the crime.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas also rejected claims circulating online that attempted to associate her with the killing. The governor noted that the barangay captain had even supported her politically.

Investigation ongoing

Police said investigators continue to pursue leads regarding the three unidentified suspects believed to have participated in the attack.

Rosete said authorities remain committed to resolving the case as the murder complaint filed by Bucol’s family moves forward in court.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are conducting follow-up operations,” Rosete said. MARY ROSE ABULOC, DORSU INTERN