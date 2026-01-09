Manay quake logs zero injuries, displacement

PROVINCIAL officials reported no casualties, injuries, or displaced residents after a strong earthquake struck the town of Manay in Davao Oriental earlier this week.

“As of yesterday, 4 p.m., there were no internally displaced persons following the earthquake in Manay,” said Atty. Lovella Fe Tacder, provincial information officer, during a Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council briefing on Thursday, Jan. 8.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Manay on Jan. 7, with varying intensity felt across the province. Tacder said Manay experienced Intensity V shaking, while Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Tarragona, Mati, Lupon, Governor Generos,o and Banaybanay recorded Intensity IV. Boston and San Isidro felt Intensity III.

Authorities reported damage to one structure: the Sr. San Lucas Chapel in Sitio Balete, Barangay Santiaga, Caraga. Tacder said the Bureau of Fire Protection is still assessing the extent and cost of the damage. She added that no government buildings or major infrastructure sustained damage as of January 8.

Tacder said the province has strengthened its disaster preparedness following a double earthquake in October 2025. She said officials are focusing not only on reinforcing buildings and infrastructure but also on improving community readiness.

“After the doublet earthquake, I believe the province has strengthened its disaster resilience advocacy,” Tacder said.

She added that the provincial government is proposing a disaster-monitoring application to help track calamities and quickly identify areas needing assistance. Officials hope to roll out the system in 2026.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay at 11:02 a.m., at a depth of 42 kilometers. The quake was felt as Intensity II in Davao City and Intensity IV in Malungon, Sarangani. Phivolcs said there was no tsunami threat. RGP