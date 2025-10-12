Manay quakes explained

THE recent earthquake that rocked parts of Mindanao was not the first time, especially in Manay, Davao Oriental, located on the east coast of Mindanao.

On May 17, 1992, the area was struck by two large earthquakes of magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 in rapid succession, causing massive ground shaking, tsunamis, and coastal inundation.

However, the experience was brought back when another seismic rupture of 7.4 in magnitude, followed hours later by a 6.8 in magnitude, occurred on October 10, 2025. Both are traced to a nearby offshore epicenter.

In the 21st century, the October 10 Davao Oriental earthquakes rank among the five strongest seismic events recorded in the Philippines.

The Philippine trench: A deep source of danger

The Philippine Trench, located about 10 kilometers east of Mindanao, marks the boundary where the Philippine Sea Plate is forced beneath the island’s eastern flank. This subduction zone has long been responsible for generating major earthquakes that periodically rattle Davao Oriental and neighboring provinces.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), both the 1992 and 2025 earthquakes originated from this same tectonic boundary. The 2025 twin tremors, which struck within hours of each other, are classified as a doublet — two strong earthquakes of similar magnitude occurring in close succession within the same source zone.

Phivolcs located the recent quake epicenters about 37 kilometers deep beneath the seabed, confirming their connection to the subducting plate interface.

The 1992 Parallel: Remembering the twin quakes and tsunami

The 1992 Manay earthquakes remain among the most significant seismic events in southern Mindanao’s history. Occurring roughly 25 minutes apart, those quakes caused strong ground shaking, coastal liquefaction, and a tsunami that reached six meters in height and inundated coastal areas up to 200 meters inland.

In Sitio Bonga, Barangay Poblacion, survivors recalled multiple waves following an initial sea recession — a hallmark of subduction-generated tsunamis. One young girl was swept away but survived after being found afloat the next day by a fisherman. Although no mass casualties were recorded in Manay in 1992, the event reshaped local disaster awareness and remains a key reference point for tsunami preparedness in the province.

The parallels between 1992 and 2025 — both involving twin ruptures and offshore origins — underscore the trench’s recurring potential for destructive seismic activity.

October 2025 earthquake sequence: Damage and human toll

On October 10, 2025, earthquakes shook much of Mindanao, sending residents fleeing from homes, schools, and offices. The first quake was felt strongly across Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, and as far as Caraga Region and General Santos City, some areas of Mindanao and the Visayas region.

Initial reports confirmed at least eight fatalities and nearly 500 injuries across affected areas, while thousands were displaced from coastal and upland barangays. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local disaster councils reported damage to houses, bridges, and public buildings in the municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Baganga.

Landslides were recorded in parts of the Davao de Oro-Davao Oriental border, temporarily blocking access roads.

In Manay, the epicentral municipality, several barangays reported collapsed homes and cracked bridges. In Caraga and Tarragona, ground fissures and rockfalls were observed, and local authorities declared an immediate evacuation of high-risk zones.

State of Calamity declared in Davao Oriental

On October 11, the Municipality of Manay declared a state of calamity to unlock emergency funds for relief and rehabilitation in all 17 barangays. The Municipality of Caraga also followed suit.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanhirang said that disaster response teams were deployed to the hardest-hit areas. At the same time, engineering units from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducted structural inspections of roads, bridges, and government buildings. He assured residents that relief and rebuilding efforts would prioritize the restoration of basic services and the distribution of essential goods.

Relief efforts and food pack distribution

DSWD-Davao has provided a total of P27.3 million worth of assistance to families affected by the recent quakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental.

According to data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council–Davao (RDRRMC-Davao), the tremors affected 10 municipalities and 93 barangays in Davao Oriental, impacting 66,657 families or 282,323 individuals across the province.

As of the latest report, 1,345 families (equivalent to 6,120 individuals) are staying in evacuation centers. Damage assessments showed 278 houses totally destroyed and 912 partially damaged due to the series of strong quakes.

The agency said relief operations are ongoing in coordination with the OCD and local government units, as rapid assessment teams continue to reach isolated and hard-to-access areas.

Meanwhile, Davao de Oro has already received P1.17 million worth of assistance from DSWD-Davao following the same tremors.

Based on RDRRMC-Davao data, the quakes affected four municipalities and 28 barangays, displacing 699 families or 3,070 individuals in the province. Of these, 224 families or 849 individuals remain in evacuation centers. The quake also damaged 361 houses, with nine totally destroyed and 352 partially damaged.

The DSWD said the assistance distributed in Davao de Oro included 2,000 family food packs for affected residents as part of its continuing emergency response efforts.

Overall, the RDRRMC-Davao reported that the DSWD has extended a combined P27,309,113.20 in assistance to affected provinces, including Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

All provincial and regional hospitals in the region remain operational, except for the Manay District Hospital in Davao Oriental, which sustained damage due to its proximity to the earthquake’s epicenter. The facility is currently being managed by the provincial government to ensure uninterrupted medical services for residents.

The DSWD continues to coordinate with local disaster councils, the OCD, and other government agencies to assess further needs and sustain relief and early recovery operations in quake-affected communities.

Tsunami advisory and aftershocks

Immediately after the 7.4-magnitude quake, Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning for coastal provinces in the Davao and Caraga regions. Residents in low-lying coastal areas were ordered to evacuate to higher ground. However, after field instruments recorded only minor sea-level disturbances of up to 30 centimeters, the advisory was lifted several hours later.

As of October 12, Phivolcs reported more than 800 aftershocks, with at least 31 registering magnitude 4.0 or higher. The strongest aftershock was measured at magnitude 5.9, also located offshore from Davao Oriental. Authorities warned residents to stay alert as more aftershocks were expected in the coming days.

Scientific significance and continuing response

Seismologists emphasize that the 2025 doublet provides a rare modern example of a major seismic sequence along the Philippine Trench, mirroring the 1992 Manay event in both location and rupture behavior. Phivolcs said it is conducting detailed post-event studies, including seafloor mapping, GPS deformation analysis, and tsunami modeling, to better understand the stress interactions along the trench.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the immediate mobilization of national disaster resources, including air and naval units, to ferry relief goods to isolated barangays. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) continues to coordinate with local governments to assess total damage and validate casualty reports.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte visited Davao Oriental on October 11 to personally assess the extent of the damage and to express solidarity with residents affected by the twin earthquakes.

Duterte met with provincial officials and local responders at the Incident Command Post in Mati City, assuring that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) — through its satellite office in Davao Region — will continue to provide relief assistance to families displaced by the disaster.

The OVP-Southern Mindanao Office has since then mobilizing volunteers and logistical support since the onset of the earthquake, deploying relief packs, hygiene kits, and bottled water to evacuation centers in Manay, Tarragona, and neighboring municipalities.

Currently, as Davao Oriental moves from relief to recovery, authorities are emphasizing long-term preparedness.

Improved earthquake early-warning systems, stricter building codes, and strengthened community awareness play a critical role in reducing or even eliminating future risk in one of the country’s most earthquake-prone regions. DEF