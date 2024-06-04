Mandatory drug tests in gov’t offices after firing 37 workers

AFTER the dismissal of 37 city employees due to illegal drug use, Davao Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte now plans to conduct mandatory drug tests in all government offices in the area.

Duterte, aware of those individuals' drug use, condemned their actions as a breach of trust, contrary to their oath of secrecy.

“Di gyud nato na ma-tolerate ang kaning mga [tao] ug [ilahang] behaviour na mugamit og droga. I think mao na ang pinaka-dakong sala na buhaton gani diring kalibutana and I think for us, grabe na betrayal gyud na (We can't tolerate this behavior from people using drugs. It's the gravest offense one can commit, a serious betrayal),” Duterte said, expressing his disappointment during the ceremonial mass destruction of mufflers and confiscated blinkers at the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) office at Candelaria Street in Barangay 76-A, Davao City on Friday afternoon, May 31, 2024

The 37 employees identified from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), who tested positive during random drug tests on May 3 and 13 at Almendras Gym, will undergo rehabilitation.

“Tanggal sila. I do not know kung unsa pa gyud desisyon namo ana karon. Syempre i-investigate gyud namo na. Dili lang ang CSU [Civil Security Unit]. Daghan man ta'g opisina or department nga nagahimo ta'g random drug test (They're removed. We're still deciding on further actions. We'll thoroughly investigate. It's not just the Civil Security Unit (CSU). Many offices conduct random drug tests),” the mayor confirmed.

Following the test results, PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay advised the City Mayor's Office to terminate the individuals, citing their affiliation with the security cluster as incompatible with government work.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (Pdea-Davao) stated that any government worker testing positive for dangerous drugs faces administrative consequences, including suspension or termination.

Government personnel using drugs will undergo intervention programs under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, governed by Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Regulation No. 13, 2018 series. DEF