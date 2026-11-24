THE Kawayan Weavers Association of Caraga, Davao Oriental, was named the grand winner of the inaugural Amazing Weaves Distinction Award (Awda) during the Asean Trade Expo-Ways of the Weave held at Okada Manila.

The expo, held November 10-12, 2026, and organized by the Women’s Business Council Philippines (WomenBizPH), brought together women-led enterprises and artisan organizations that showcase traditional crafts, indigenous textiles, and cultural heritage from the 11 Asean member countries.

The award, given on November 11, highlights the exceptional weavers of Caraga and Davao Oriental’s Mandaya communities and their continuing efforts to keep the centuries-old tradition of Dágmay weaving alive.

Leading the award-winning Kawayan Weavers Association is master weaver Pelegrina Donato Batinoy, known for her work in Dagmay, a handwoven textile made from abaca.

“This remarkable achievement is more than just an award. It is a recognition of the artistry, dedication, and cultural wisdom of our Mandaya weavers, whose hands continue to preserve and pass on the priceless tradition of Dágmay weaving from one generation to the next,” read the social media message of the Municipality of Caraga shortly after the award was given.

The Kawayan Weavers Association’s successful foray into the Asean Trade Expo-Ways of the Weave was made possible through a partnership with the local government unit of Caraga, the Department of Trade and Industry (as technical partner), and the Department of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Caraga’s participation in the expo also connected it to potential business partners. The LGU initially connected with Maytex Philippines, a supplier of home storage products with an export market in the United States. Maytex expressed interest in locally sourced materials, particularly abaca fiber and other indigenous raw materials. PIA DAVAO