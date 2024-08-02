Mangayon killer’s bounty upped

The agency revealed that Environment Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga offered an additional P50,000 from the P50,000 initially offered by Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy M. Gonzaga.

The top-up in the bounty aims to "expedite all efforts to locate the culprit of this heinous crime," the agency said.

"Si DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga midugang ug laing Php 50,000.00 sa naunang gitanyag nga ganti ni Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy M. Gonzaga ngadto ni bisan kinsa nga makahatag ug praktikal nga impormasyon sa nahimutangan ug pagkatawo sa mamumuno ni Mangayon, nga nagpakusog sa mga paningkamot aron makab-ot ang hustisya sa dili makiangayon nga pagpatay sa Nasyonal nga Langgam," DENR-Davao’s statement posted on its Facebook page read.

The office also said that they are continuously collaborating with law enforcement agencies to arrest the killer of Mangayon.

"But we implore the aid of the public for vigilance and cooperation to speed up justice for Mangayon," DENR-Davao added.

Anyone who has a lead on the perpetrator can contact the DENR-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Davao de Oro via 09276448394 or through email at penrodavaodeoro@denr.gov.ph.

Mangayon died due to severe blood loss after being shot. Veterinarians suspected that the gunshot wound was from an improvised “jolen” or marble gun that was fired while the eagle was perched.

Philippine Eagle Mangayon was rescued on July 8 but sadly succumbed to wing injuries the same day.

Mangayon is the fourth rescued eagle in 2024 to have fallen victim to deliberate shooting apparent in their gunshot wounds, following Philippine Eagle Lipadas rescued in Mt. Apo in January, Kalatungan in Bukidnon, and Nariha Kabugao in Apayao in March. RGL

