Mangliwan enters finals, archer Bantiloc bows out

PARIS – Para wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan remains in contention but para archer Agustina Bantiloc is out as the two of the country’s campaigners had contrasting fortunes in the 17th Paralympic Games here Saturday.

Over at the sprawling Stade de France, by the skin of his teeth and under rainy weather, Mangliwan clocked a slow time of one minute and 5.79 seconds but finished seventh out of eight qualifiers to slip into the finals of the men’s 400-meter T52 race set at 7:12 p.m. (1:12 p.m. Saturday Manila time).

At the Les Invalides shooting range, para archer Bantiloc bowed out of contention, losing to Brazil’s Jane Karla Gogel 143-127 (25-29, 28-29, 24-29, 27-29, 23-27) in the opening knockout round of the women’s individual compound event in the stint backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Competing in the sports extravaganza for the third straight time, Mangliwan, racing in lane No. 6, actually finished fourth in the first heat where the top three finishers qualified, led by sensational Belgian world champion Maxime Carabine, who set a personal record of 54.48 seconds.

Placing second overall after topping the second heat was Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medalist Sato Tomoki of Japan (58.04) while compatriot Ito Tomoya (1:00.42) was third.

The Tabuk, Kalinga native’s heat time was a far cry from his personal best and national record of 1:01.35.

“Talagang mabagal dahil sa ulan. At medyo kinabahan din kasi yung top three sa bawat heat ang pasok kaagad sa finals (Everything's moving really slowly because of the rain. I’m also a bit nervous since the top three from each heat advance directly to the finals),” said Mangliwan with a sigh of relief moments after being informed that he had qualified.

“Buti na lang nagdala ako ng special gloves para sa ulan. Pero mahirap rin talaga ma-control yung gamit kong racer (I'm glad I brought special gloves for the rain, but it's still really difficult to control my racer),” added Mangliwan, who is seeking redemption after being disqualified in the Tokyo edition in the finals three years ago for crossing the wrong lane.

“Sabi nga ni coach Joel, tapos na tong heats at mag-focus sa finals. Hopefully, hindi na uulan at gumanda ang takbo ko (Coach Joel said the heats are over and we should focus on the finals. Hopefully, the rain will hold off and my pace will improve),” he said.

“If Jerrold can match his personal best, he might have a fighting chance of a podium finish,” noted Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo.

“We continue to believe in Mangliwan and his fighting spirit,” added Barredo, who was on hand in the company of PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, PPC secretary general Goody Custodio, and chief of mission Ral Rosario when the athlete raced. PSC