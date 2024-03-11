Manhunt vs suspect in 2 seniors slaying

Hot pursuit operations are ongoing as of now to locate the 59-year-old suspect.

According to a police spot report, the victims were identified as Gaudiosa Reutotar, 75, and Romeo Lumoha, 67, residents of Purok 39, Deitic Compound, Forestal, Barangay Cabantian.

The initial investigation revealed a history of disagreement between the suspect and the victims, particularly related to land and agricultural property, escalating into the tragic incident.

Ibañez used unauthorized and undetermined caliber pistols in the attack.

“Purely personal grudge sya kay kung makita nato ang biktima mga senior citizen na. Yano lang gyud ni sya na indibidwal. Wala man pud nawala na mga gamit. Sa amoang pag imbestiga, naa pud silay lalis sauna based sa mga statements sa mga anak [sa victim] ug mga anaa didto na mga residente (It was purely a personal grudge because if we look at the victims, they are senior citizens. The suspect is a simple individual. No items were lost either. In our investigation, they also had a dispute based on the statements of the children [of the victim] and those who are residents in the area)," PS5 Police Station Commander, Police Major Joenel S. Pederio said in a phone interview, Monday, March 11. DEF