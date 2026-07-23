Manila Softbelles reclaim PONY World Series title

TEAM Manila-Philippines regained the 2026 PONY International World Series 18-Under Girls Softball Championship after defeating host Texas Pride Elite of the Rio Grande Valley, 8-1, in the recently concluded title match at the McAllen Softball Complex in McAllen, Texas.

The victory marked the return of the world title for the Big City Softbelles, who also won back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024 in McAllen. The team, representing the Asia-Pacific region, competed against top softball squads from across the United States, as well as Mexico, Guatemala, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

Team Manila Softball president and Manila Councilor Rafael "Che" Borromeo credited the players' determination and vowed to continue supporting their development.

"We are very proud of the Team’s accomplishments, the reason why we try our best to support the further advancement of these world-class youth athletes who come from poor families in the provinces with a promise of free college education from reputable universities in Manila," he said.

Borromeo also revealed that two US universities have expressed interest in recruiting several members of the championship team.

Texas A&M University and Texas Lutheran University have already expressed interest in recruiting some of the country's players.

Among those being scouted is star pitcher Edralyn Borrico of Smokey Mountain, Tondo, who led Team Manila to the championship victory. Also drawing interest are Mary Antoinette Sicapore, Angelica Jean Latriz, Claire Olarte and Rhea Manalo.

Team Manila-Philippines receives support from Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), San Miguel Corp. and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Softbelles have long been one of the country's most successful youth softball teams. They were named Philippine Sportswriters Association Athletes of the Year in 2012 after winning the country's first Girls Big League Softball World Series title in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and later earned PSA major awards following their back-to-back PONY World Series championships in 2017 and 2018 in Hemet, California. PR