Manpower challenges beset PSSO in implementing CCTV ordinance

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) revealed that a lack of personnel to conduct inspections has hindered them in the implementation of the Amended Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance of Davao City.

Angel Sumgaysay, PSSO Head, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, September 27, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) that they currently have only eight personnel inspecting all business establishments in Davao and have just begun their inspections.

“Just imagine daghan og business establishment, bag-o lang ning ordinansaha ni and bag-o lang ta nakapag-hire (Just imagine, we have a lot of business establishments, this ordinance is newly crafted, and we have just hired some personnel),” he said.

Sumgaysay added that despite their limited manpower, the office continuously submits weekly reports to the CMO and the Business Bureau on the number of inspected establishments, especially those with a capitalization of P3 million and above.

He emphasized the need to expedite the inspection of establishments in the city as many structures require assessment.

The eight personnel are divided among the three districts of the city.

Aside from challenges in manpower, the PSSO also struggles with the logistic requirements such as vehicles for transportation, however, Sumagaysay expressed that they are managing.

The PSSO has coordinated with the Business Bureau and City Treasurer’s Office to identify which establishments still need to be checked and to ensure compliance with CCTV Ordinance specifications. He also revealed that while most establishment owners provide access during inspections, some still refuse access because they require approval from their central office.

Sumgaysay explained that in cases where central office approval is necessary, which usually takes time, they inform the Business Bureau of the situation, as waiting for approval can delay inspections of other establishments in the city.

The Amended CCTV Ordinance of Davao City was approved on third and final reading on November 21, 2023. Under the ordinance, CCTV cameras must be installed in secure areas with no blind spots, ensuring maximum coverage of entrances, exits, and transaction areas. RGP