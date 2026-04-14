Mans Carpio seeks TRO vs subpoena issued by HOR Committee on Justice

THE husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, has gone to court to block a House of Representatives (HOR) Committee on Justice subpoena related to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the vice president, intensifying the legal standoff between the Duterte camp and lawmakers.

Carpio filed a petition before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court seeking the issuance of a 72-hour or 20-day temporary restraining order (TRO) against a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Justice on March 31.

The subpoena directs the submission of documents, including income tax returns of both the Vice President and her spouse, as part of the panel’s continuing inquiry.

In his petition, Carpio argues that the subpoena was issued without a sufficient legal basis and violates constitutional protections, particularly the right to privacy and safeguards against unreasonable searches.

“The power to issue subpoena is statutory in nature. Unless explicitly empowered by the Constitution and applicable law, no agency of Government has the authority and right to subpoena the records of a private person or entity without notice to nor prior approval of the targeted taxpayer,” the prefatory of the petitioner said.

He is asking the court not only to temporarily halt the subpoena’s enforcement but also to nullify it entirely, permanently prohibit its implementation, and declare any evidence obtained through it as inadmissible.

The filing further claims that the issuance of the subpoena constitutes a “fishing expedition,” alleging that lawmakers are seeking access to private financial records without clear jurisdiction or authority. It also warns that compliance could lead to the public exposure of confidential tax documents, resulting in what the petition describes as “grave and irreparable damage.”

The subpoena stems from the House Committee on Justice’s ongoing hearings on newly filed impeachment complaints against Vice President Duterte.

The panel, chaired by Representative Gerville Luistro, resumed proceedings in March 2026 after fresh complaints were lodged earlier this year.

These developments came after the resolution of earlier legal hurdles.

Among the issues raised in the new impeachment complaint proceedings against the vice president are questions surrounding her use of confidential funds and other allegations related to accountability in the handling of public resources.

As part of its fact-finding process, the House panel has issued subpoenas to individuals believed to hold documents relevant to the case.

Carpio’s legal move comes alongside a broader effort by the Duterte camp to challenge the impeachment process. Vice President Duterte has separately sought relief from the Supreme Court, asking it to halt the House proceedings on grounds of alleged constitutional violations and abuse of authority. DEF