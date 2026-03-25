Manufacturers vow stable prices for 30 days

AMID the ongoing Middle East conflict, manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities have confirmed that they can maintain current prices for the next 30 days, with some able to do so for up to 60 days.

This is based in a meeting called by Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque on March 16, 2026 attended by a total 21 manufacturers including canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, toilet soap, and candles.

Within the next 30 days, prices are expected to remain stable, with no increase anticipated for canned sardines such as Unipak, 555, Ligo, Lucky 7, Fresca, Morjon, Golden Town, and Mega; bread products such as Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal; bottled water such as Wilkins and Nature’s Spring; toilet and laundry soaps such as Safeguard Pure White, Tide Bar Original Scent, and Green Cross Pure White; condiments such as Datu Puti’s soy sauce and vinegar, and Lorins’ Patis; processed canned meat of CDO; and candles from Liwanag.

Meanwhile, the prices of brands such as Lucky Me, Ho-Mi, Argentina, Lucky 7, 555, Swift Premium, Wow!, and Shanghai will remain at their prices for 60 days. In addition, some manufacturers of brands such as Kopiko, Nescafe, San Mig coffee 3-in1, and Export candle, have pledged to maintain current prices with no price increase for the time being.

Since the latest Suggested Retail Price Bulletin released by the DTI last February 2025, it covers a total of 191 Shelf-Keeping Units (SKUs).

“We recognize the financial strain faced by consumers while also acknowledging the cost pressures confronting manufacturers. Our priority remains to ensure fair and reasonable pricing. We thank our manufacturing partners for their commitment and shared concern for Filipino consumers,” said Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

The DTI remains committed to working closely with industry to ensure steady supply and stable prices of basic goods, protecting Filipino consumers at all times. PR