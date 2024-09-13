Mapúa MCM secures 2 entries in 2024 World Architecture Festival

MAPÚA Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM) made history by being the first institution from Mindanao to have two entries from its Architecture program be shortlisted as finalists in the World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2024 which will take place on November 6-8, 2024, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Submitted entries by teams led by Jasper Marie Arnilla and Arnel Rasheed Defensor, both fifth-year B.S. Architecture students were selected as two out of eight finalists to compete in this prestigious global annual architecture event “Tomorrow,” focusing on aspects of the built environment futures. With two advisers each, both six-member teams will be exploring radical design interventions that can improve both the condition and the potential of a building, place, neighborhood, or landscape.

One of WAF’s highlighted events, the Student Charrette, provides student teams from all around the globe with a unique opportunity to personally showcase their creative design concepts to WAF attendees and a panel of expert judges.

On August 29, 2024, the Mapúa MCM Teams attended a webinar with the WAF Student Charrette winners, who provided key points to help them prepare for the competition. With these key points on hand, the teams will be utilizing them in the finalization of their entry presentation before heading to Singapore. To be chosen as finalists to compete on a global stage such as this is a monumental opportunity that brings pride and honor to not only their families and peers but also to the Mapúa MCM community.

Through this momentous academic endeavor, Mapúa MCM proudly upholds the legacy of its parent institution, Mapúa University, founded by Don Tomas Mapúa, the Philippines first-ever registered architect. As a hub for world-class architecture education, the Mapúa schools continue to foster globally competitive talent, as demonstrated by the students’ recent achievements at the WAF 2024. This accomplishment not only reinforces its commitment to excellence and relevance but also elevates Mapúa MCM as a beacon of national pride.

About Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao

Mapúa MCM is located in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and was established in 2015. Mapúa MCM utilizes an instructional approach that combines face-to-face and online learning for its students. In recognition of its commitment to delivering an excellent technology driven education, Mapúa MCM has been continuously awarded by Cengage for Outstanding Digital Activations since 2019, the Wiley Digital Education Award in 2021, the Anthology Catalyst Award in Teaching & Learning in 2022, and the Anthology Catalyst Award in Student experience in 2023 which recognizes institutions leveraging technology to develop educational and administrative innovations that positively influence the total learner experience inside and outside of the classroom.

Mapúa MCM is a part of the iPeople schools, a Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership, providing first-class education for a century through academically excellent programs in Engineering and Architecture, Arts and Science, Information Science, Business, Health Sciences, and Junior and Senior High School. Mapúa MCM also provides access to international education in Business and Management and Health Sciences through its collaboration with Arizona State University, the most innovative university in the US. Learn more about Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao at mcm.edu.ph. PR