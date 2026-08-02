Marahan road temporarily opened for light vehicles

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) announced that one lane of the Davao-Bukidnon Road along Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper, Davao City, will be temporarily opened for light vehicles on August 2, 2026.

“One lane of the Davao-Bukidnon Road at Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper, Davao City, will be temporarily opened for light vehicles only during specific hours to help ease traffic while road rehabilitation works are ongoing,” DPWH-Davao said on August 1, 2026.

The office said that the designated passing schedule on August 2, 2026, would be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., from 12 to 1 p.m., and from 5 to 6 p.m.

DPWH-Davao then reminded motorists that outside the designated passing schedule, they are advised to use the alternate roads it has provided.

The agency further said that only light vehicles are allowed to traverse the area and that vehicles allowed to pass should strictly follow the designated schedule.

DPWH then stressed that motorists should follow traffic control personnel and all road signages on-site.

Earlier, the office announced that since the road would be temporarily closed due to the road slip, motorists could use alternate routes such as the Maramag–Carmen–Kabacan–Digos –Davao Road, which is passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Davao-Bukidnon Road-Campo Uno section remains open to light vehicles.

During his visit on July 29, 2026, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said that repair works have been ongoing and that they had already put in place a temporary solution in the area.

To recall, DPWH-Davao announced the temporary closure of the Davao-Bukidnon Road along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper after a road slip occurred on the night of July 17, 2026, following heavy rainfall. RGP