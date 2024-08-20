Marathon organizers apologize to runners

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the organizers apologized not only for the delays but more especially for the issue of medals and finisher shirts.

"We regret any frustration this situation may have caused. Your patience and understanding during this time mean a great deal to us."

The organizers assured that they would promptly address the situation and ensure that the winners receive their medals and finisher shirts.

‘Disorganized’ race

Elsa Katigbak, one of the participants, told SunStar Davao in an online interview that the entire event was "very disorganized."

"Unorganized release sa medal and finisher shirts po ang nangyari. Walang marshall na naga-assist sa runner saan magpila, basta kay nagkagubot na sya sir lalo na pagka 6 a.m. nag abot na ang 5km [kilometer], 10km, 21km and 42km na runners (The release of the medal and finisher shirts was very disorganized. No marshall who assisted the runners to direct them where to line up. It was so chaotic, especially at around 6 a.m. when finishers of 5km, 10 km, 21km, and 42km started to arrive)," Katigbak said.

She also shared that the finish line was occupied by a huge line of runners who earlier arrived at the area to claim their medals. Upon looking, she noticed that only four staff were distributing the medals, which made the claiming process tedious.

"Ang iba nagapila sa may finish line tapos wala na naga-move kay nagtapok na ang tao sa table for releasing (Others were already lining up at the finish line where the queue has not moved because the participants have already ganged up on the releasing table)," she said.

Rick Sorkin also criticized the organizers for not deploying medical personnel.

"Medics were nowhere to be found. A fellow runner fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital by other participants because there were no medics or marshals available to assist," Sorkin said.

He also didn’t claim his singlet before the start of the marathon as singlets of his size fell short.

"Claiming of kits was horrible. Also there were no pre-workouts given during pre-race. Kahit 10-15 minutes workout/stretching lang gud unta. So solo flight ra ka (Even if it’s just a 10-15 minute workout, so you’re on your own)," he said.

In addition, he said, "less to no traffic cones" were visible on the route.

In an open letter posted on Facebook, Rose Ann Dagno, who became the 42km Champion (Female Category), said that while she is happy for being able to finish her first full marathon, she can't help but also air her disappointment to the organizers.

"Apan, ako nadismaya nga walay mga plaque o tukma nga mga pasidungog alang sa mga mananaog. Ang maong mga pasidungog importante kanatong mga magdadagan kay kini nagrepresentar sa atong pagpaningkamot ug kahago (However, I am so disappointed that no plaques nor means of recognition were given to the winners. These recognitions are very important for us runners because these represent our struggles and efforts)," she said.

She is hoping organizers will be able to improve the event next year.