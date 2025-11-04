Marawi strategist takes command of 10th ID

THE 10th Infantry (Agila) Division of the Philippine Army has a new commander. Brigadier General Alvin V. Luzon, a highly decorated officer and veteran strategist who played key roles in Basilan’s liberation from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and in the 2017 Marawi Siege, formally assumed leadership of the division on October 29, 2025.

Luzon, a magna cum laude graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Bantay-Laya” Class of 1994, became the division’s 17th commander during a change of command and retirement ceremony held at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Mawab, Davao de Oro. The ceremony also marked the retirement of Major General Allan D. Hambala, who concluded 38 years, eight months, and 28 days of military service.

The turnover rites were led by Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, who commended Hambala for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to peace and security in Mindanao.

“On this occasion, the organization expressed appreciation for the numerous sacrifices and the direction and guidance of our very distinguished and fine gentleman. More importantly, this ensures continuity not only in command but also in direction and implementation,” Nafarrete said.

Luzon’s leadership legacy

Before assuming command of the Agila Division, Brig. Gen. Luzon served as Commander of the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade, where his leadership proved instrumental in defeating remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

His decisive actions led to the neutralization of Mudzrimar ‘Mundi’ Sawadjaan, one of Southern Mindanao’s most notorious terrorists, and culminated in the official declaration of Basilan as ASG-free on June 9, 2025.

Luzon has held several key positions in the Philippine Army, including Senior Military Assistant to the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations (G3). He also commanded the 1st Military Intelligence Battalion and the 53rd Infantry (Matapat) Battalion, where he honed his expertise in counter-insurgency and intelligence operations.

During the 2017 Marawi Siege, Luzon served as Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Intelligence (U2) and Operations (U3) at the Western Mindanao Command, where he played a vital role in the coordination and execution of military operations that ended the five-month conflict.

A vision of unity and excellence

In his assumption speech, Luzon reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the gains of peace in the Davao Region and beyond, calling for unity and discipline among his troops.

“Like an eagle in flight, our Division must move with unity, purpose, and strength — each wing, each feather, each movement working in harmony toward a common goal,” he said.

He also introduced his leadership mantra, A.G.I.L.A., which stands for Accountability, Growth, Integrity, Loyalty, and Achievement through Excellence. The framework, he explained, will guide the division’s efforts toward building a mission-focused, ethical, and high-performing force dedicated to protecting communities and sustaining Mindanao’s peace.

Continuing the Agila legacy

Outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Hambala expressed gratitude to the men and women of the 10th Infantry Division, citing their shared accomplishments in the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.

Under Hambala’s leadership, the 10th ID achieved zero active New People’s Army (NPA) units and contributed to the declaration of nine Bukidnon towns as insurgency-free as maintaining the region’s stability and peace.

“Today, I am filled with both pride and humility—pride for what we have accomplished together, and humility for having had the honor to lead and walk the journey with the fine men and women of this division who stood shoulder to shoulder in the field,” Hambala said in his farewell message.

A familiar ground for Luzon

For Brig. Gen. Luzon, taking command of the 10th ID marks both a homecoming and a new challenge. Earlier in his career, he served in the Davao Region as Executive Officer of the 105th Infantry Brigade, which was later realigned under the Agila Division to form today’s 1003rd Infantry (Raptor) Brigade.

As the new Agila Division commander, Luzon vowed to uphold the division’s legacy as a pillar of peace, order, and development in Mindanao, ensuring that its gains against insurgency will be sustained through unity, vigilance, and unwavering public service. DEF