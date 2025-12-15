Marc Cagas still Davao del Sur governor

MARC Douglas IV Chan Cagas remains the duly elected Vice Governor of Davao del Sur after the Supreme Court en banc issued a status quo ante order in connection with the disqualification case filed against him, effectively halting the implementation of the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) rulings that earlier voided his proclamation.

In a resolution dated December 3, 2025, the High Court ordered all parties to observe the situation prior to the issuance of the Comelec Second Division Resolution dated October 17, 2025 and the Comelec En Banc Resolution dated November 12, 2025 in SPA No. 25-011 (DC). These Comelec rulings had granted a petition for disqualification filed by private respondent Lanier Cadungog and annulled Cagas’ proclamation as vice governor following the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections.

The Supreme Court case is docketed as G.R. No. E-03342, titled Marc Douglas IV Chan Cagas vs. Commission on Elections and Lanier Cadungog.

Acting on Cagas’ petition for certiorari with an extreme urgent prayer for a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order, the Court resolved, without giving due course to the petition at this stage, to issue the status quo ante directive and require further submissions from the parties.

Under the resolution, the Court required the respondents, including the Comelec, to submit their comments within ten days from notice. The petitioner was likewise directed to comply with specific procedural requirements within five days, including stating the material dates to show the timeliness of the petition and attaching legible duplicate originals or certified true copies of the assailed Comelec resolutions.

Court records further show that the Comelec officially received a copy of the Supreme Court order on December 5, 2025, making the directive immediately binding on the poll body and the other respondents.

The status quo ante order of the Supreme Court effectively set aside the enforcement of the Comelec decisions while the case remains under judicial review.

This means that the legal conditions existing before the Comelec rulings are restored — recognizing Cagas as the incumbent Vice Governor of Davao del Sur pending the Court’s final ruling.

What is a status quo ante order

Legal practitioners note that a status quo ante order is a provisional remedy meant to preserve the parties’ positions and prevent further complications while the High Court evaluates the substantive issues raised in the petition. It does not yet determine the merits of the disqualification case but ensures that no irreversible actions are taken while the case is unresolved.

The Supreme Court resolution was issued “by authority of the Supreme Court of the Philippines” in Manila and signed by Marife M. Lomibao-Cuevas, Clerk of Court.

With the order now in effect, referring to Cagas as a “former” or “ex-vice governor” is legally inaccurate, as he continues to hold the post until the Supreme Court renders a final decision on the disqualification case. The proceedings are expected to continue once the required comments and pleadings are submitted to the Court.

Cagas’ disqualification case

The petition to disqualify Marc Douglas IV Chan Cagas from serving as Vice Governor of Davao del Sur in the May 12, 2025 elections was filed by his opponent, private respondent Lanier Cadungog. Cadungog challenged Cagas’ qualification to run, asserting that he was ineligible due to prior convictions and crimes involving moral turpitude, and therefore sought to annul Cagas’ proclamation as vice governor.

The Comelec Second Division, in a resolution promulgated on October 17, 2025, granted the disqualification petition filed by Cadungog and annulled Cagas’ proclamation as Vice Governor of Davao del Sur. The basis for this ruling was that Cagas allegedly committed acts involving moral turpitude — which, under election law, may render a candidate ineligible and subject to disqualification.

The petition argued that Cagas’ prior convictions and legal history made him unqualified to hold elected office.

This Comelec order was later affirmed / consolidated into an en banc resolution on November 12, 2025, which kept the annulment in force and was later challenged by Cagas in the Supreme Court.

However, these decisions were temporarily put on hold by the Supreme Court when it issued a status quo ante order on December 3, 2025, restoring Cagas’ position while legal proceedings continue. DEF