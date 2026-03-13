March 11 job fair offers local, overseas work

THE Trabaho Para sa Pinoys Job Fair, held on March 11, at SM City Davao Annex Activity Area along Quimpo Boulevard, Matina, Davao City, brought opportunities for job seekers and employers, serving as a one-stop venue for employment.

The event was conducted in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Davao City, the City Government of Davao, the Department of Migrant Workers-Davao Region (DMW-Davao), and the Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (Dole-Davao).

As of 9:40 a.m., five job seekers had already been hired on the spot during the ongoing Trabaho Para sa Pinoys Job Fair. The early hires reflected the active participation of both employers and applicants, with several companies conducting on-the-spot interviews and immediate recruitment.

The job fair aimed to connect applicants with both local and overseas opportunities while providing employment assistance services in one venue. Job seekers were able to submit their documents, explore available positions, and immediately engage with participating companies.

In an interview, Councilor Tek Ocampo emphasized that more applicants were expected to arrive as the day progresses, highlighting the wide range of opportunities available for both local and international employment.

Overseas positions included skilled and mechanical work opportunities in Finland and New Zealand, as well as caregiving jobs in Japan.

“We are very thankful sa City Government of Davao kay nakipag partner sa Peso, Dole, of course ang Department of Migrant Workers so naa sila diri karun,” he said.

He explained that several local companies were conducting hire-on-the-spot recruitment, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) was also present to provide information on training programs and NC II certifications that applicants may need to strengthen their qualifications. These programs are designed to help job seekers improve their chances of employment and prepare them for both local and international job markets.

Ocampo shared that he was hopeful that around 20 to 30 percent of applicants might be hired on the spot, noting that companies still need to consider specific qualifications and requirements.

However, he added that if it were up to him, he would prefer to see a confidence level of 100 percent hiring, while acknowledging that some applicants may still proceed to final interviews and further screening processes.

Meanwhile, international applicants will need to undergo additional screening, submit further documents, and attend separate interviews to ensure proper and safe recruitment. Ocampo also revealed that discussions are underway for another job fair, possibly by October, along with expanded collaboration with Tesda to provide more training and credentials for applicants. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO, HCDC INTERN