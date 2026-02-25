March 16 holiday in Davao City

MALACAÑANG has declared Monday, March 16, 2026, a special (non-working) day in Davao City in celebration of the city’s Araw ng Pasasalamat and the 89th Araw ng Davao.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 1174, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, by the authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In the proclamation, the Palace noted that March 16, 2026, marks the City of Davao’s Araw ng Pasasalamat, which is held in connection with the 89th Araw ng Davao celebration.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Davao be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation stated.

The document was signed on February 20, 2026.

With the declaration, government offices and private establishments in Davao City are expected to observe the special non-working holiday, allowing residents to take part in activities and festivities lined up for the annual celebration.

Araw ng Davao commemorates the founding anniversary of the city, which was established on March 16, 1937.

‘Araw’ activities

The 89th Araw ng Dabaw Festival will kick off on March 1 with the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog at the City Hall. From March 1 to 31, a three-dimensional projection mapping show will illuminate City Hall nightly as part of its centennial anniversary, paired with the ongoing restoration work as signature features of this year’s Araw ng Dabaw

Several changes have been made in this year’s event, with the addition of Kanta ug Sayaw Dabawenyo set for March 27 at Rizal Park, and the inter-school short film competition, Salida Dabawenyo, taking place from March 10 to 13 at the Cinematheque. These activities highlight the creativity and artistry of Dabawenyos of all ages.

This year’s official activities include the hosting of the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao on March 22, the RLC Ironkids Davao Aquathlon on March 21, and the 2GO Gwapa Dabawenya on March 20 at the Davao City Coastal Road.

On March 7-8 and March 20-22, local musicians will perform in Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw at City Hall, showcasing traditional and contemporary music.

The much-awaited Mutya ng Dabaw coronation is also set on March 20 at the Usep Gymnasium.

The CTOO, with the Office of Culture and the Arts, will also hold a heritage walking tour at City Hall on March 14 and 21.

A school-based tour is set to take place on March 3, 5, and 10.

The Araw ng Dabaw will also be brought to the districts on March 9, 11, and 16 through the Araw ng Dabaw sa Distrito.

The annual Parada Dabawenyo is set for March 28, starting at 6 a.m., while the Konsierto Dabawenyo will take place on the evening of the same day at San Pedro Square. The Parada Dabawenyo will coincide with the birthday of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Willenito Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), said they did not plan for one of the major events of Araw ng Dabaw to coincide with the former president’s birthday, emphasizing that Araw ng Dabaw is for all Dabawenyos. RGL