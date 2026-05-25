March survey: Majority favor broad dynasty restrictions

FOR Filipinos advocating for the anti-dynasty bill, its passage would bar a handful of families from consolidating power, ensure fair elections, and reduce government corruption, according to the March 2026 Philippine Public Opinion Monitor.

The latest Philippine Public Opinion Monitor measured Filipinos’ views on political dynasties, including their preferred provisions of an ideal anti-dynasty bill.

When supporters of the anti-dynasty bill were asked about their top reasons for backing the measure, 43 percent point to the importance of preventing concentration of political power in a few families.

This is followed by strengthening electoral competition (38 percent), reducing corruption in the government (35 percent), giving more choices during elections (27 percent), opening up opportunities for new leaders (15 percent) and fulfilling the Constitution's provision limiting political dynasties (14 percent). On the other hand, 6 percent of respondents are unsure what the measure would achieve.

Filipinos’ preferred version of an anti-dynasty ban

When asked about the degree of kinship the anti-dynasty bill should cover, 31 percent of respondents favor limiting the ban to first-degree relatives, while 14 percent believe it should also extend up to second-degree relatives.

Some respondents support broader restrictions on political dynasties beyond immediate family

members. About 15 percent want the ban to cover third-degree relatives, while the remaining 20 percent prefer expanding it to fourth-degree relatives. However, 1 in 5 (20 percent) respondents remain unsure about what the measure should cover.

A significant majority (63 percent) also believes the anti-dynasty law should prohibit relatives running for multiple elective posts at the same time and taking over one another in public office. Around 15 percent support a ban on only simultaneous candidacies, 11 percent favor restricting only succession in public office among relatives, while 12 percent remain undecided.

Likewise, most Filipinos supporting the bill lean toward a ban covering all elective positions from

barangay officials to president (70 percent) . About 13 percent opt limiting the ban to national offices, while 8 percent support restricting dynasties only in local posts. Meanwhile, 10 percent remain undecided on the matter.

The sample for this set of questions is composed only of 582 Filipinos who said they approve of the passage of the anti-dynasty bill.

The March 2026 nationwide survey, conducted from March 10 to 17, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,455 Filipinos residing in the Philippines, at a ±3% margin of error and 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±7% for the National Capital Region, ±4% for the rest of Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level.

These findings form part of the WR Numero Philippine Public Opinion Monitor, Volume 2026, Issue 9 (March 2026 National Survey). PR