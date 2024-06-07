Marcos highlights infra projects, leads aid efforts

IN LINE with the new administration’s approach to governance and leadership, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. highlighted on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the progress of government-funded infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Davao. He acknowledged significant advancements in the region.

During the second leg of the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk Families (Paff) in Davao Region, held at Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City, Marcos Jr. said that government technical agencies have undertaken comprehensive efforts to ensure residents benefit from these projects.

“Tunay nga pong malaki [na] ang [pinagbago] ng Tagum mula noong huli kong pagbisita dito noong panahon pa noong kampanya. Naging memorable po sa akin ang Unity Caravan na iyon sapagkat napakainit po ang binigay ninyong salubong para sa amin. Kaya’t maraming, maraming salamat po… Kasing-init at kasing-sigasig ng ating kasalukuyang administrasyon sa pagsisikap na ipagpatuloy ang nasimulan at tiyakin na [makikinabang] ang mga mamamayan sa ating mga programa at ating mga proyekto (Tagum has truly transformed since my last visit during the campaign. The Unity Caravan was memorable due to your warm welcome. Thank you very much… This warmth and energy parallel our current administration’s efforts to continue and ensure that people benefit from our programs and projects)," he said.

The Chief Executive highlighted the progress of the Mawab-Maragusan-Caraga Road, Carmen-Tagum City Coastal Road, Tagum City Bypass Road, and Mindanao Railway Project Phase, which are nearing completion and expected to expedite development in the area.

He also underscored the construction of the seven-story Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Apokon, Tagum City, anticipated to enhance access to high-quality medical care in the region.

The advanced hospital, initially named the Davao del Norte National Hospital, was founded in Tagum in 1969.

By 1992, its bed capacity ranged from 150 to 200, and by 2015, it expanded to accommodate 600 beds.

Additionally, the New Visayas-Tulalian Farm-to-Market Road rehabilitation and construction, aimed at expanding the agricultural market, is nearing completion, benefiting residents.

Marcos also instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite flood-control projects in the region.

“Pagsusumikapan natin na sa mas lalong madaling panahon ay walang Pilipinong nakalubog sa baha at sa kahirapan. Ito po ang Bagong Pilipinas (We are committed to ensuring that, as soon as possible, no Filipino will suffer from floods or poverty. This is the New Philippines),” he added.

The President visited Tagum City, overseeing the distribution of P30 million in financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk from Davao provinces affected by the El Niño phenomenon. DEF