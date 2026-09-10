Marcos sees Aboitiz industrial growth in Batangas

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures (AEV) is advancing long-term investments in industrial infrastructure, energy and talent development to position the Philippines for sustainable development, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to LIMA Estate offering a firsthand view of the Group’s integrated approach.

Through Aboitiz Economic Estates and AboitizPower with its strategic partner JERA, the Group is bringing together industrial infrastructure, reliable energy, workforce capability and international partnerships as the Philippines seeks to attract more technology-intensive manufacturing and strengthen its position in regional supply chains.

LIMA Estate is a key part of that strategy. Fully acquired by Aboitiz in 2014 when it covered about 384 hectares, the estate has since expanded to approximately 1,100 hectares, with a longer-term pathway toward 1,600 hectares. It is home to more than 200 companies, supports 75,000 jobs, and has attracted over ₱128.9 billion in cumulative investment.

Its industrial base spans electronics, automotive components, precision manufacturing and consumer products, with companies from Japan, the United States, Taiwan and other major economies. Power distribution, water and wastewater systems, roads, digital connectivity and transport infrastructure support companies making long-term manufacturing investments within the estate, with circularity solutions creating added efficiency and competitive advantage.

“LIMA Estate shows what becomes possible when we bring the whole ecosystem together—industry, infrastructure, reliable power, connectivity, education, and thriving communities. An investor coming here is not starting from zero; the pieces are already coming together. We believe this integrated approach can attract more investment, create more opportunities for Filipinos, and position the Philippines for the industries of the future,” said Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of Aboitiz Group.

As part of President Marcos’ tour of LIMA Estate, he visited the Global Technical Center of Excellence (GTCOE), under the stewardship of JERA and AboitizPower, as the center marks its first anniversary this September. The President recognized the GTCOE’s accomplishments in its first year and its contribution to advancing the technical skills and capabilities of Filipino energy professionals.

Established in September 2025, the GTCOE has already provided training and capability development opportunities to some 2,000 participants from AboitizPower and JERA. Its flagship Basic Operations & Maintenance Program has produced 79 graduates, while its training programs have extended to operating power facilities in Bataan and Quezon—helping equip Filipino workers with the technical expertise needed to support a more reliable and future-ready energy sector.

“At the end of the day, GTCOE is about elevating Filipino skills and giving our people the capabilities to compete anywhere in the world. Through our partnership with JERA, we bring together knowledge, experience, and practical expertise—we learn from each other and get better at what we do. That kind of exchange builds more than technical capability; it builds trust,” Aboitiz said.

The milestone also comes as the Philippines and Japan celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, underscoring how partnerships such as AboitizPower and JERA are translating longstanding bilateral ties into practical investments in Filipino talent, technical expertise, and the country’s energy future.

Japanese manufacturers including Epson and Yamaha have long been part of LIMA’s industrial base, while AboitizPower’s partnership with JERA extends those ties into energy, technical expertise and workforce development.

Aboitiz is also expanding its industrial platform beyond Batangas through TARI Estate in Tarlac, a 384-hectare development strategically connected to Clark, Subic, and Luzon’s major expressway network, strengthening the Group’s presence across key industrial growth corridors in the country.

In the Visayas, West Cebu Estate in Balamban, Cebu is a 540-hectare PEZA-registered economic estate that has grown into a major industrial and shipbuilding hub. Anchored by Japan’s Tsuneishi Heavy Industries, which has operated in Balamban for more than three decades, the estate has helped establish the municipality as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines and today supports more than 14,000 workers across shipbuilding and other industries.

Across its investments, Aboitiz is building the infrastructure, talent, and partnerships needed to strengthen the Philippines’ competitiveness over the long term. PR