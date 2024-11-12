Marcos signs landmark maritime laws

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently signed the Philippine Maritime Zones Act or R.A. 12064 and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act or RA 12065 which are both landmark decisions that will assert the country's territorial integrity and rights over all its maritime zones, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

According to Senate President pro tempore and Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, the said laws will further strengthen our government’s maritime policy for our country’s economic development and national security.

Now that the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act are laws, Sen Estrada believes this will aid in helping pass House Bill no. 7824 or the Center for West Philippine Studies which is authored by Cagayan de Oro Congressman Rufus Rodriguez.

The said bill will help formulate a defense strategy for our territorial claims and sovereign rights based on historical data, existing laws, and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

Estrada said he will instruct his staff to study this bill, which is now pending in the House of Representatives , so he can file a counterpart bill in the Senate.

Senator Estrada also emphasized the need for proactive measures and strategic foresight. The establishment of a Center for West Philippine Studies will help strengthen our position and our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Apart from the said laws, still pending in Congress are the Blue Economy Act, also a priority bill, and the National West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

Estrada also said that while he cannot foresee the foreign policy of President-elect Donald Trump, he hopes that the US government will continue to support the Philippines’ sovereignty and recognize the two laws as part of the commitment to keep peace and security in the West Philippine Sea.

***********************************************************

Mahalagang hakbang para mapalakas ang pagsusulong sa karapatan ng ating bansa sa mayaman o resource rich na West Philippine Sea ang nilagdaan ni Pangulong Bongbong

Marcos Jr. na Philippine Maritime Zones Act o ‘yung Republic Act 12064 at ang Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act o ‘yung Republic Act 12065.

Ayon kay Senate President pro tempore at committee on National Defense and Security Chairman Senator Jinggoy Estrada ang naturang mga batas ay magpapahusay sa pamamahala at kakayanan ng gobyerno at magpapalakas sa maritime policy para sa economic development at pagtiyak ng pambansang seguridad.

Ngayong batas na ang Philippine Maritime Zones Act at Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes naniniwala si Senator Estrada na makatutulong kung susunod na maipasa ang House Bill No. 7824 o ang panukala ni Congressman Rufus Rodriguez na naglalayong lumikha ng Center for West Philippine Studies.

Makakatulong anya ang panukalang batas na ito sa pagbuo ng estratehiya para sa pagdedepensa ng ating territorial claims at sovereign rights na nakabatay sa historical data, umiiral na mga baas at United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea o UNCLOS.

Ayon kay Estrada ipapa-aral niya sa kanyang staff ang naturang panukala na nakabinbin sa kamara de

representantes para makapaghain siya ng counterpart bill sa senado.

Giit ni Senator Estrada kailangan nating magpatupad ng proactive measures at strategic foresight. At ang pagtatayo

ng Center for West Philippine Sea Studies ay makakapagpalakas sa ating posisyon at sa soberanya sa West Philippine Sea.

Bukod sa naturang panukala nakabinbin pa rin sa kongreso ang panukalang Blue Economic Act at ang panukalang National West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

Samantala sinabi ni (...) bagamat hindi niya masasabi kung ano ang magiging foreign policy ni President elect Donald Trump pero umaasa siya na patuloy na susuportahan ang pamahalaan ng Amerika ang soberanya ng Pilipinas at kikilalanin ang kahalagahan ng dalawang bagong batas bilang bahagi ng ating commitment na pananatiliin ang kapayapaan at katatagan sa West Philippine Sea. PR