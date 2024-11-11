Maric Gavino adds humor, and heart to Philpop x Himig Handog 2024

WHILE many artists dive into deep and contemplative themes, Maric Gavino, a singer-songwriter from Agusan del Sur, is making waves with a sound that’s both lighthearted and meaningful. With a blend of humor and authenticity, Maric is carving his path in the music scene.
This year, his musical journey reached new heights when he became a grand finalist in the highly anticipated Philpop x Himig Handog 2024 songwriting festival with his song “Taliwala,” making him the sole Mindanaoan among the final 12.
Philpop Himig Handog 2024, the year's biggest music collaboration, spotlights the top 12 songs shaping today’s Original Pilipino Music (OPM).
A dream in the making
Known for his infectious joy and sense of humor, Maric loves to spread positivity through his music.
“My music is often playful, with lyrics meant to bring a smile, no matter the genre,” he shared. “I believe music can lift people, and I love connecting with my audience in a lighthearted way.”
Maric’s musical journey began in 2017 with a simple Facebook post that attracted positive feedback and led him to write more short songs. This small beginning caught the attention of a coffee shop in Davao, which invited him to perform. From there, he connected with local artists, which eventually led him to a workshop that transformed his career.
It was at this workshop that Maric caught the eye of local music influencers Jeremy Sarmiento and Jude Guitamondoc. Their support helped Maric’s song “Ampalaya” make it onto the ‘Bisaya Espesyal’ album by Muzic’sKool in Davao City, marking the start of his professional career. This exposure opened even more doors, leading to his participation in the Philpop 2018 boot camp, where he connected with artists, producers, and mentors.
"Being part of such a supportive music community has been instrumental to my growth as an artist," he said.
Although his entry into the music world happened unexpectedly, Maric came to realize that music was more than a passion—it was a calling. “Music has always been within me, something natural and innate that just needed the right moment to grow and bloom, like a flower,” he reflected. “Writing and performing my songs brings me a sense of purpose and fulfillment.”
If there’s a word that describes Maric’s style, it’s a novelty. He brings humor, creativity, and a touch of pop to his music, aiming to encourage listeners to see life’s brighter side.
Maric’s journey may seem like a rapid rise, but it’s been years of steady progress. He began competing in 2017, but it wasn’t until reaching the PhilPop 2018 finals that he fully understood how competition could drive his growth as an artist.
His biggest milestone came in 2023 when he earned a finalist spot in the PhilPop x Himig Handog 2024, a prestigious collaboration between two of the country’s top songwriting contests. DSCA