Maric Gavino adds humor, and heart to Philpop x Himig Handog 2024

A dream in the making

Known for his infectious joy and sense of humor, Maric loves to spread positivity through his music.

“My music is often playful, with lyrics meant to bring a smile, no matter the genre,” he shared. “I believe music can lift people, and I love connecting with my audience in a lighthearted way.”

Maric’s musical journey began in 2017 with a simple Facebook post that attracted positive feedback and led him to write more short songs. This small beginning caught the attention of a coffee shop in Davao, which invited him to perform. From there, he connected with local artists, which eventually led him to a workshop that transformed his career.

It was at this workshop that Maric caught the eye of local music influencers Jeremy Sarmiento and Jude Guitamondoc. Their support helped Maric’s song “Ampalaya” make it onto the ‘Bisaya Espesyal’ album by Muzic’sKool in Davao City, marking the start of his professional career. This exposure opened even more doors, leading to his participation in the Philpop 2018 boot camp, where he connected with artists, producers, and mentors.

"Being part of such a supportive music community has been instrumental to my growth as an artist," he said.

Although his entry into the music world happened unexpectedly, Maric came to realize that music was more than a passion—it was a calling. “Music has always been within me, something natural and innate that just needed the right moment to grow and bloom, like a flower,” he reflected. “Writing and performing my songs brings me a sense of purpose and fulfillment.”