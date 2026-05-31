Marilog rice, corn farmers get cash aid from DA-Davao

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) has announced the release of nearly P13 million in financial assistance to more than 5,600 rice and corn farmers in Marilog District, Davao City, as part of the government's continuing efforts to cushion agricultural producers from economic pressures and market disruptions.

A total of 5,626 farmers received cash aid during a distribution activity held on May 29, 2026 under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP). The beneficiaries included 1,518 rice farmers and 4,041 corn farmers whose livelihoods have been affected by rising production costs, fluctuating commodity prices, and challenges in the global agricultural market.

Under the program, each qualified farmer registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) received P2,325 in direct financial assistance.

The distribution was led by DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga, who emphasized the government's commitment to supporting farmers who play a critical role in ensuring food security and sustaining local food production.

“The PAFF program is a strong reminder that our farmers and fisherfolk are not alone. Through this support, we uplift livelihoods, strengthen food security, and provide hope to communities that continue to feed the nation,” said Gonzaga.

The assistance comes at a time when farmers across the country continue to grapple with various challenges, including the effects of climate variability, increasing farm input costs, and volatility in agricultural markets. Government officials said direct cash assistance allows farmers to address immediate production needs while helping them sustain operations during periods of economic uncertainty.

Marilog District, known for its extensive agricultural lands and production of corn, vegetables, and other highland crops, remains one of Davao City's key food-producing areas. Local farmers have long relied on government interventions and support programs to mitigate the impact of market fluctuations and natural challenges affecting farm productivity.

DA-Davao said the cash assistance initiative forms part of broader efforts to protect the agricultural sector and strengthen the resilience of farming communities. Officials noted that sustaining agricultural productivity remains essential to maintaining stable food supplies and supporting rural economies.

The Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP) is a P10-billion national government initiative designed to provide direct financial aid to qualified farmers and fisherfolk affected by economic disruptions. The program covers farmers enrolled in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) and fisherfolk registered under the National Program for Municipal Fisherfolk Registration, commonly known as BoatR. Through the program, the government seeks to help agricultural producers recover from financial setbacks, improve productivity, and contribute to the country's long-term food security goals. DEF