Marilog road partially reopened

A PORTION of the Davao-Bukidnon Road in Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper has partially reopened to traffic beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, allowing light vehicles, public utility buses, and delivery vans carrying light cargo after days of closure due to continuous heavy rains that damaged the roadway.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) announced that one lane of the national highway is now passable as rehabilitation efforts continue in the affected area.

The agency added that, with the ongoing construction works, the road may be temporarily closed whenever necessary to ensure the uninterrupted progress of rehabilitation works and the safety of workers and motorists.

"Tungod kay nagpadayon pa ang rehabilitation works sa apektadong bahin sa dalan, ang pagpa-agi magdepende sa sitwasyon sa dalan ug sa ginahimong trabaho sa lugar. Duna say mga oras nga sirad-an kini sa mga higayon nga gikinahanglan aron mapadayon ang pag-ayo sa dalan ug masiguro ang kaluwasan sa mga trabahante ug motorista," the agency said in its advisory.

(As rehabilitation works continue, traffic flow will depend on the condition of the road and ongoing construction activities. There will be instances when the road will be temporarily closed to allow repair works to proceed safely and ensure the protection of both workers and motorists.)

According to DPWH, only light vehicles, public utility buses, and delivery vans with non-heavy loads are allowed to pass the affected section. Heavy trucks and other vehicles carrying substantial cargo remain restricted while repairs are underway.

The agency said the controlled reopening is intended to gradually restore mobility along one of Mindanao's busiest transport corridors while ensuring public safety.

DPWH-Davao advised motorists to wait for official advisories on the latest updates along the Davao-Bukidnon Road and to exercise extra caution, observe reduced speed, and comply with directions from traffic management personnel deployed in the area.

"Gina-awhag ang tanan nga mag-amping, magbinantayon, ug mosunod sa mga mando sa mga traffic personnel nga anaa sa lugar. Padayon sa pag-monitor sa among official advisories alang sa mga pinakabag-ong impormasyon ug updates," the agency added.

Meanwhile, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said they are fast-tracking the road repair, and that they have a temporary solution set up in the area.

The Marahan section of the Davao-Bukidnon Road was temporarily closed after prolonged heavy rains triggered road slips and weakened portions of the highway, prompting authorities to suspend traffic to prevent possible accidents while emergency stabilization and rehabilitation works were carried out.

Earlier, DPWH announced that one lane of the road would be passable during a designated passing schedule on August 2, 2026, from 6 to 7 a.m., from 12 to 1 p.m., and from 5 to 6 p.m. The agency added that beyond the designated schedule, motorists are advised to take alternate roads, such as the Maramag–Carmen–Kabacan–Digos –Davao Road, which is passable to all types of vehicles.

The affected highway is a vital national road linking Davao City with Bukidnon and Northern Mindanao. Thousands of commuters, provincial buses, cargo haulers, agricultural transport vehicles, and private motorists rely on the route daily, making any disruption a significant concern for the movement of goods and passengers across Mindanao.

The reopening follows several days of assessment and clearing operations by DPWH engineers and maintenance teams. Rehabilitation activities include slope stabilization, removal of unstable soil and debris, road embankment repairs, and continuous monitoring of the affected area to minimize the risk of further erosion or landslides, particularly during periods of rainfall.

The partial reopening comes as Mindanao continues to experience intermittent rains associated with the southwest monsoon (Habagat), which has affected several road networks in mountainous and landslide-prone areas in recent weeks.

DPWH-Davao assured the public that rehabilitation efforts will continue until the affected road section is fully stabilized and normal traffic operations can safely resume. DEF, RGP