Marilog school gets solar water supply

A REMOTE elementary school in the upland Marilog District, Davao City, has addressed its long-standing water supply problem through the installation of a solar-powered water pumping system initiated by the school’s principal.

For years, Malakeba Elementary School struggled with access to clean and sufficient water due to its location in a mountainous area. The school sits at a higher elevation than its nearest water source, making it difficult to deliver water for the daily needs of students and teachers.

According to a Facebook post from the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City, the nearest water source is about five kilometers away and is located at a lower elevation than the school. Because of this, many believed it would be difficult to transport water to the campus.

School principal Neil C. Patalinghug introduced a solar-powered water pump system designed to draw water from the distant source and store it in tanks installed within the school.

“Ang isang solar-powered water pumping system ay kayang maghatid ng tubig mula sa malayong pinagkukunan paakyat sa paaralan. Gumagamit ito ng enerhiyang mula sa araw upang mapagana ang water pump at maipon ang tubig sa mga tangke na nakalagay sa loob ng paaralan. Ang dating inaakala naming imposible ay naging matagumpay at napakahalagang bahagi na ngayon ng paaralan,” Patalinghug said.

(A solar-powered water pumping system can deliver water from a distant source up to the school. It uses energy from the sun to power the pump and store water in tanks installed within the school. What we once thought was impossible has now become a successful and important part of the school.)

With the system in place, students can now access drinking water more easily and use school restrooms with a more reliable water supply.

Teachers previously had to walk nearly three kilometers to collect water for drinking and bathing.

The availability of water within the school has reduced the need for such trips.

The solar-powered pumping system now supplies water for basic school needs, addressing a problem that had affected the daily routines of both students and teachers in the remote campus. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM ENRICO L. FRONTERAS, SCHOOL INFORMATION OFFICER