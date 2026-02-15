Marriage rates drop in Davao Region

WEDDING bells rang an average of 56 times a day across the Davao Region in 2024, even as the total number of marriages continued a slow, decade-long decline.

Latest civil registration data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show that 20,439 marriages were registered in the region in 2024, translating to a crude marriage rate (CMR) of 3.6 or roughly four marriages for every 1,000 people. While thousands of couples still chose to tie the knot, the figure reflects an 8.9-percent drop over the past ten years, decreasing from 22,431 in 2015 to 20,439 in 2024.

The data show that marriage registrations fluctuated between 2015 and 2024. From 22.4 thousand in 2015, the figure slightly dipped to 20.8 thousand in 2016 before rising to 21.9 thousand in 2017 and peaking at 23.3 thousand in 2018. Registrations declined again to 21.9 thousand in 2019.

A significant drop was recorded in 2020, when only 13.6 thousand marriages were registered — the lowest in the 10-year period. The year 2020 was marked by restrictions on gatherings and mobility, which affected wedding ceremonies and other social events.

Marriage registrations rebounded in 2021 with 22.0 thousand and further increased to 23.9 thousand in 2022, the highest recorded during the period. The number slightly declined to 22.4 thousand in 2023 before dropping further to 20.4 thousand in 2024.

Davao City accounts for one in three weddings

Among the provinces and the highly urbanized city in the region, Davao City stood out, recording 6,952 marriages, about 34 percent of the regional total. This means, on average, there were 19 weddings in Davao City each day in 2024. In effect, one in every three weddings in the Davao Region took place in the city.

Trailing behind was Davao del Norte with 4,738 marriages, or 23.2 percent of the total. This means, on average, around 13 marriages were solemnized each day in the province.

Mid-range figures were posted by Davao de Oro with 2,830 marriages (13.8%), Davao del Sur with 2,727 (13.3%), and Davao Oriental with 2,452 (12.0%).

At the other end of the list, Davao Occidental registered the fewest marriages at 740, representing just 3.6 percent of the regional tally.

June emerges as the wedding month of the year

June proved to be the most popular month for couples, with 2,825 marriages, equivalent to 13.8 percent of all weddings in 2024. The traditional wedding month maintained its charm, outpacing December (10.4%) and September (8.5%).

In contrast, March recorded the fewest marriages at 1,326, or 6.5 percent of the annual total.

Most couples marry in their late 20s

Marriage in the Davao Region continues to be most common among individuals in their late 20s. In 2024, the largest share of grooms (6,644 or 32.5%) were aged 25 to 29. An even larger proportion of brides – 7,654 or 37.4 percent – were in the same age group.

Data also show that men tend to marry later than women. The median age at marriage was 31 for men and 28 for women.

Notably, men aged 60 and above who married in 2024 outnumbered women in the same age bracket by more than three times, regardless of prior marital status.

Meanwhile, teenage marriages remain more common among girls than boys. There were 646 teenage brides, accounting for 3.2 percent of all brides and more than six times the number of teenage grooms. On average, two teenage girls were married each day in the region last year.

Civil rites remain the top choice

Despite the region’s strong religious traditions, civil ceremonies remained the most preferred form of marriage in 2024. A total of 7,628 marriages or 37.3 percent, were solemnized through civil rites.

Closely following were Roman Catholic ceremonies at 7,469 marriages (36.5%). Other religious ceremonies accounted for 4,159 marriages (20.3%).

Marriages conducted under Muslim traditions comprised 3.1 percent of the total, while tribal ceremonies accounted for 2.7 percent.

A shifting marriage landscape

While the Davao Region continues to see tens of thousands of couples formalize their unions each year, the gradual decline in registered marriages over the past decade suggests changing social patterns, whether influenced by economic factors, shifting life priorities, or evolving views on family formation. DEF