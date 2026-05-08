Massive flying fox colony found in Cotabato

THE discovery of about 160,000 flying foxes in the forests of Banisilan, Cotabato, has drawn scientific attention to the vital ecological role of fruit bats in sustaining Philippine forests, with researchers describing the colony as one of the largest recent wildlife concentrations documented in Mindanao.

Environmental scientists said the massive colony represents both a conservation breakthrough and evidence that parts of Mindanao continue to serve as biodiversity refuges capable of supporting endangered wildlife populations.

“The discovery highlights one of the largest recorded concentrations of fruit bats in the region, underscoring the ecological importance of the area,” environmental monitors said following the April 29 to 30 assessment.

A two-day roost survey and fly-out monitoring conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO) Midsayap identified three key species inhabiting the site: the critically endangered golden-crowned flying fox (Acerodon jubatus), the endangered large flying fox (Pteropus vampyrus), and the island flying fox (Pteropus hypomelanus).

Among them, the golden-crowned flying fox ranks among the world’s largest bat species and exists only in the Philippines. Scientists have long recognized the species for its crucial role in seed dispersal and tropical forest regeneration.

A 2013 study published in the journal PLOS ONE found that golden-crowned flying foxes travel long distances across fragmented landscapes while dispersing seeds and plant material, helping forests recover naturally even in disturbed ecosystems. Researchers said the species plays a major role in reconnecting fragmented forest habitats.

Another Philippine study published in the International Research Journal of Biological Sciences described golden-crowned and large flying foxes as “ecologically important species for forest regeneration, plant pollination and seed dispersal.” Scientists warned that continued hunting and deforestation could severely disrupt tropical forest recovery.

Researchers explained that fruit bats are among the few animals capable of dispersing large seeds across mountains, rivers, and fragmented landscapes, making them essential to the survival of native tree species in Southeast Asian rainforests.

Scientists also noted the colony’s unusually high number of juvenile bats, which they said confirms the forest’s role as an active breeding and nursery habitat. Conservation biologists consider the presence of juveniles a strong indicator of habitat stability and reproductive success among threatened wildlife populations.

Wildlife observers documented dramatic evening fly-out behavior beginning around 5:30 p.m., with thousands of bats emerging above the forest canopy before dispersing toward feeding grounds.

Researchers also observed behavioral shifts compared to earlier sightings, including higher-altitude flight patterns over the canopy. Scientists said the changes could reflect environmental pressures, habitat adaptation, predator avoidance, or weather-related factors.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s most biologically diverse countries, but conservation groups warned that rapid forest loss continues to threaten endemic wildlife species. Ecological studies showed the country has lost much of its old-growth forests over the last century because of logging, mining, land conversion, and agricultural expansion.

Because flying foxes depend heavily on intact forests, scientists said large surviving colonies have become increasingly rare nationwide. Studies on Philippine flying fox populations have documented steep declines in colony sizes over recent decades due to habitat destruction and hunting pressure.

Environmental officials described the Banisilan colony as a potential stronghold for threatened bat species in Mindanao and called for stronger habitat protection measures around Sitio Kalantay.

Conservation experts added that protecting flying fox populations goes beyond wildlife preservation because healthy bat populations support climate resilience, watershed protection, and biodiversity recovery through natural forest regeneration.

With the colony appearing stable and reproductively active, researchers believe the discovery could become an important reference point for future biodiversity studies and conservation planning in the Philippines. DEF