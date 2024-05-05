Davao

Master walkathoner

Davao coach Roel Ano wins 3K walk gold in PH Masters Athletics Championships
WALK CHAMPION. Athletics coach Roel Ano of Davao City secures a gold medal in the men’s 45-49 3,000-meter walk category of the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5.
WALK CHAMPION. Athletics coach Roel Ano of Davao City secures a gold medal in the men’s 45-49 3,000-meter walk category of the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Davao City athletics coach Roel Ano clinched a gold medal while three other Dabawenyos, who competed as unattached, salvaged silvers in the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5.

Ano, a retired national para-athletics coach and Philippine Air Force (PAF) sergeant finished with a time of 18 minutes and 5.1 seconds to rule the men's 45-49 3,000-meter walk category. He surpassed Danny Bagano of the Elyu Eagles Masters Athletics Team, who clocked in at 26:47.6.

The race marked Ano's return to competition since retiring from the military on October 1, 2022

"Comeback race nako ni (This is my comeback race)," Ano said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

He last competed in a walkathon race in Isabela City in 2017, bagging a 10K walk gold medal for Team PAF in the National Track and Field Open Championships.

When asked why he joined the race, he replied, "Na ako pa ipakita sa mga bag-ong tubo nga padayon ta para sa atong physical fitness. No time to relaks, daghan dula nga atong i-represent ang syudad ug pohon makaluy-an Phil team na dalahaon this November sa Asian Masters (I want to show the younger generation that we must continue to prioritize our physical fitness. There's no time to relax, as we have many events where we represent our city. Hopefully, I will make it to the Philippine team competing in the Asian Masters this November, God willing)."

In the men's 45-49 shot put, Jose Alther Rivera, sports director of the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Davao, heaved the iron ball to a distance of 10.21 meters to pocket the silver. Philip Salaysay of JD Training Performance Bulacan Masters (10.96m) claimed the gold while Roberto Fresnido of PAF (10.04) took the bronze.

DAVAO MEDALISTS. Dabawenyos, from left, Beverlie Tariao (100m silver), Roel Ano (3,000m walk), Jordan Oberez (4X100m relay silver), and Jose Alther Rivera (shot put silver) pose with the initial medals they won in the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5.
DAVAO MEDALISTS. Dabawenyos, from left, Beverlie Tariao (100m silver), Roel Ano (3,000m walk), Jordan Oberez (4X100m relay silver), and Jose Alther Rivera (shot put silver) pose with the initial medals they won in the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rivera, who last competed in the nationals in 2000, also earned a bronze in the men's 45-49 discus throw.

"For health and fun, then continuous learning sa event para maka share sa young generation of throwers sa mga bag-ong techniques (For health, enjoyment, and ongoing education in this sport to share new techniques with the young generation of throwers)," Rivera said, reflecting on his first competition since the Mindanao Friendship Games in 2003.

Meanwhile, Beverlie Tariao captured the silver in women's 30-34 100-meter dash, posting a time of 14.13 seconds. Precious Cabuya of POSF (13.95) copped the gold in the event. She also got a bronze in the 200m.

Jordan Oberez, for his part, was a silver medalist in 4X100m relay.

Other Dabawenyos Milky Esquerdo, Rodel Bustamante, and Philip Ocon, who represented the Philippine National Police (PNP), also secured medals. Esquerdo won the triple jump gold medal while Bustamante claimed the 1,500m gold. Both were also part of the PNP men’s 4X100m relay gold medal team, while Ocon settled for a bronze in the 800m run. MLSA

Philsports Complex
Roel Ano wins PH Masters Athletics 3K walk gold medal
Dabawenyo coach rules 3K walk in PH Masters Athletics
5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships
Ex-Philippine Air Force (PAF) sergeant wins 3K walk gold
Dabawenyos shine in PH Masters Athletics Championships
Jose Alther Rivera bags shot put silver
Beverlie Tariao claims 100m silver
Jordan Oberez
Milky Esquerdo

