Master walkathoner

Davao City athletics coach Roel Ano clinched a gold medal while three other Dabawenyos, who competed as unattached, salvaged silvers in the 5 Throws for All 2024 Philippine Masters Athletics Championships at the PhilSports Complex, formerly Ultra, in Pasig City on Sunday, May 5.

Ano, a retired national para-athletics coach and Philippine Air Force (PAF) sergeant finished with a time of 18 minutes and 5.1 seconds to rule the men's 45-49 3,000-meter walk category. He surpassed Danny Bagano of the Elyu Eagles Masters Athletics Team, who clocked in at 26:47.6.

The race marked Ano's return to competition since retiring from the military on October 1, 2022

"Comeback race nako ni (This is my comeback race)," Ano said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

He last competed in a walkathon race in Isabela City in 2017, bagging a 10K walk gold medal for Team PAF in the National Track and Field Open Championships.

When asked why he joined the race, he replied, "Na ako pa ipakita sa mga bag-ong tubo nga padayon ta para sa atong physical fitness. No time to relaks, daghan dula nga atong i-represent ang syudad ug pohon makaluy-an Phil team na dalahaon this November sa Asian Masters (I want to show the younger generation that we must continue to prioritize our physical fitness. There's no time to relax, as we have many events where we represent our city. Hopefully, I will make it to the Philippine team competing in the Asian Masters this November, God willing)."

In the men's 45-49 shot put, Jose Alther Rivera, sports director of the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Davao, heaved the iron ball to a distance of 10.21 meters to pocket the silver. Philip Salaysay of JD Training Performance Bulacan Masters (10.96m) claimed the gold while Roberto Fresnido of PAF (10.04) took the bronze.