Matanao beauty crowned as Miss Earth PH 2024

Fresh from winning the Miss Earth Philippines crown, Dabawenya beauty queen Irha Mel Alfeche has inspired many because of her inspiring story of determination and hard work.
Unknown to many, Alfeche’s journey to the crown was not easy as she had to walk down the road of multiple rejections and failures. But this did not dampen her spirit to thrive and be the queen that she is now.
Before she was crowned as the Miss Earth Philippines 2024 on May 11, 2024 in Talakag, Bukidnon, the 24-year-old beauty tried her luck in the Miss Earth beauty pageant brand four times - twice in Miss Earth Mindanao (2018 and 2020) and twice in Miss Earth Philippines (2022 and 2024).
This year she represented Matanao, Davao del Sur.
Her advocacy centers on Home Gardening in partnership with UCG: Urban Container Gardening - The HomeFarmacy of Survival UCG Homefarm Essentials.
During the Final 5 question and answer portion, the remaining candidates were asked to reflect on the insights gained during their Miss Earth Philippines journey that they would like to impart to the younger generation.
Alfeche's winning answer highlights her dedication to education and environmental conservation. As an educator, she emphasized the importance of teaching young children to preserve and conserve Mother Earth.
“I will be a role model in protecting our mother earth. Always remember if we work hand and hand together, we can create an environment for our better future,” she added.
Irha competed against 28 other women from various municipalities and cities across the country. From the early stages of the pageant, Irha emerged as a favorite candidate, consistently predicted to win the crown alongside veteran beauty queens.
Joining Alfeche are Feliz Clareianne Thea Solomon Recentes from Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, crowned as Miss Philippines Air 2024, Samantha Dana Bug-os representing Baco, Oriental Mindoro, who claimed the title of Miss Philippines Water 2024, and Kia Labiano from Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay, who was crowned Miss Philippines Fire 2024, Ira Patricia Malaluan of Batangas City was crowned as Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2024.
Irha Mel Alfeche succeeded Yllana Aduana, the reigning Miss Earth Air 2023 and set to represent the Philippines in Miss Earth 2024 in Vietnam.
Alfeche also secured the gold award in the Miss Earth Philippines swimsuit challenge prior to the coronation night.