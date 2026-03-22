Matanao reaps gains from prov'l projects

RESIDENTS of Matanao Municipality have reaped the fruit of their taxes and feel the direct benefits of public spending, as two infrastructure projects funded by the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur were formally turned over on March 19, 2026.

The projects, a one-storey, two-classroom school building worth nearly ₱1.6 million in Asinan Elementary School and the repair and renovation of the barangay hall in Barangay Ceboza worth nearly ₱1.5 million, are expected to improve both education and frontline government services in the community.

The turnover ceremonies were led by Vice Governor Marc Cagas and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, representing Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas.

Rebuilding education, restoring hope

For Asinan Elementary School, the new classrooms represent more than just additional space; they symbolize recovery and resilience.

School principal Alejandro Tangpos shared how the community had struggled after a strong earthquake severely damaged their previous facilities, displacing both teachers and students.

“Pag-abot gyud nako diri, grabe na-amaze gyud ko kay grabe ka-talabangon gyud ang Asinan Elementary School… na-damage maayo sa earthquake, then na-displace gyud mi (When I arrived here, I was truly amazed because the situation at Asinan Elementary School was very difficult… it was severely damaged by the earthquake, and we were displaced),” Tangpos said, recalling the challenges they faced.

He added that the new building answers a long-standing need, especially after the school secured a new site through provincial support.

“Daghan kaayong salamat Governor Honorable Yvonne Roña Cagas with Vice Governor Marc Cagas from the province of Davao del Sur nga gihatagan gyud mi ninyo, gi-priority mi nga matagaan mi'g building (Thank you very much, Governor Honorable Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas of Davao del Sur, for truly giving us this support and prioritizing us to receive a building),” he said, expressing hope that more projects will follow as the school still lacks adequate facilities.

Education experts note that adequate classroom infrastructure plays a crucial role in improving learning outcomes.

According to global studies by organizations such as Unesco, access to safe and conducive learning environments helps increase student attendance, reduce dropout rates, and enhance overall academic performance, particularly in rural and disaster-affected areas.

Strengthening grassroots governance

Meanwhile, the renovated barangay hall in Barangay Ceboza is expected to enhance the delivery of basic services and improve local governance.

Barangay halls serve as the primary hub for community programs, dispute resolution, and administrative services at the grassroots level.

In the Philippines, the Department of the Interior and Local Government emphasizes the importance of functional barangay facilities in ensuring efficient governance, disaster response coordination, and citizen engagement.

With improved infrastructure, residents can expect more accessible services, from documentation and social assistance to community meetings and emergency response.

Public funds at work

The turnover of these projects highlights the role of local governments in translating tax revenues into tangible community benefits.

Infrastructure investments, especially in education and governance, are widely recognized as key drivers of inclusive development.

For the people of Matanao, these projects serve as a reminder that development, when effectively implemented, can be felt where it matters most: in classrooms, communities, and everyday lives.

As Tangpos put it, the new school building is not just a structure, but a foundation for future opportunities; one that the community hopes will continue to grow with sustained government support. CEA