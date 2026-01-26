Mati Airport expansion reaches 44.3% physical completion

THE Mati Airport expansion project, a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving air connectivity in Eastern Mindanao, has reached 44.35 percent physical completion, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development-Davao Region (DepDev-Davao) reported. The development is part of broader efforts to enhance the province’s economic competitiveness, attract investment, and stimulate tourism-led growth.

DepDev-Davao emphasized that the airport is a priority project for regional development.

“By the end of 2025, it (already) had a combined physical accomplishment of 44.35 percent,” the agency said, noting that the works include the expansion and improvement of the passenger terminal, a vehicular parking area, fire station, elevated water tank, service roads, and roads for ground support equipment. The airport is being upgraded to accommodate turbo-prop aircraft by 2027, increasing passenger throughput and cargo handling capacity.

The project received a major boost after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) earmarked P700 million in the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA). The funds cover runway, apron, and taxiway rehabilitation with 300 million and the construction and upgrading of a new terminal with 400 million.

Congressman Cheeno Almario initially announced the allocation in 2025, noting its strategic importance for the province.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the economic rationale for the investment, saying the airport will serve as an alternative gateway, reduce travel time, and help decongest the Davao International Airport in Davao City.

“The airport will enhance regional mobility, create new trade and tourism opportunities, and strengthen Davao Oriental’s attractiveness to investors,” Sen. Go said.

Mati Airport, originally established in 1976 as Imelda Romualdez Airport, had underperformed commercially due to inadequate infrastructure and limited demand. With the new investments, the facility is poised to become a catalyst for growth in Eastern Mindanao, supporting both tourism and trade.

Why Mati Airport matters

The airport will facilitate access to key attractions such as Mount Hamiguitan, a Unesco World Heritage Site, Dahican Beach, and Pusan Point, the country’s first sunrise point, while providing a logistical alternative for freight and business travel.

Davao Oriental officials say that improved air infrastructure can reduce transaction and transport costs, expand market reach, and increase regional economic productivity. By enabling more frequent and reliable flights, Mati Airport is expected to stimulate tourism inflows, attract investment in hospitality and service industries, and generate employment opportunities across Davao Oriental.

Senator Go stressed that the timely execution of the project is critical to maximize economic returns. With the budget now secured, implementing agencies. Go added that it must prioritize efficiency and avoid delays to fully realize the airport’s economic and social benefits. DEF