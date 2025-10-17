Mati cancels Sambuokan Festival

THE City Government of Mati has canceled this year’s Sambuokan Festival as residents continue to recover from the twin offshore earthquakes that struck the province earlier this month.

The city recorded the highest number of affected families at 28,048, according to data from the provincial government.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the city government said the decision came after Mayor Joel Mayo Almario consulted residents about whether to push through with the annual celebration or prioritize rehabilitation efforts.

“Most agreed it’s best to cancel the festival and focus on recovery,” the statement read.

Almario also launched an online poll on Wednesday to gather public sentiment about the event, which was originally set to culminate on October 29.

“Bibo jud unta pero isip usa ka amahan, gi consider nako ang safety para sa tanna – mga bata, ginikanan, tibuok pamilya ug katawhan kay daghan pa ang nalisang sa linog (It would have been festive, but as a father, I considered everyone’s safety; the children, parents, families, and the community, because many are still anxious after the earthquake),” Almario said.

The Sambuokan Festival, one of Mati’s grandest celebrations, is a week-long showcase of unity and culture through street dancing, drum and lyre competitions, and performing arts. The name “Sambuokan” comes from the Mandaya word meaning “one in celebration” or “gathering as one.”

Despite the cancellation, the local government expressed gratitude to contingents and cultural groups who had prepared for weeks, including participants from outside Davao Region who had planned to join.

A simplified Thanksgiving activity will still be held on October 29 to express gratitude for the city’s resilience and recovery.

The decision follows the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that struck offshore Davao Oriental on October 10, triggering landslides, ground fissures, and widespread damage. A state of calamity has since been declared in the province.

City officials said the focus now must shift from festivity to recovery and rehabilitation. DEF