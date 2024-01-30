Mati City, 10 municipalities in Davao Oriental suspend classes, work

LGUs that have released their respective Executive Orders (EO) since January 29 and 30, 2024, are the City of Mati, municipalities of Baganga, Governor Generoso, Cateel, Manay, Caraga, San Isidro, Boston, Tarragona, Banaybanay, and Lupon.

This is in line with Section 2 of Presidential Executive Order No. 66, series of 2012, which states that "In the absence of typhoon signals from Pagasa, localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices may be implemented by local chief executives.”

Based on the daily bulletin board by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Davao Oriental will experience moderate to heavy rains for the next few days due to the current surge of Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) and trough of LPA, which may cause landslides and heavy flash floods, particularly in flood-prone or low-lying areas.