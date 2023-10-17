Mati City fish port launch set Oct 23

THE Mati City government in Davao Oriental announced that the launch of the Mati City Fish Port complex on October 23 will significantly boost their tourism potential, according to an official from the City Tourism Office (CTO).

Dashiel Indelible Jr., head of Mati CTO, informed SunStar Davao that they are committed to enhancing tourism through major agricultural ventures like the fish port complex. The project will have a "soft launch" coinciding with the commencement of the 23rd Sambuokan Festival.

“Karon sa Sambuokan Festival, i-soft opening namo na siya, dili lang ko kakuan sa exact time, pero sa October 23 (At the Sambuokan Festival, we'll have a soft opening, though the exact time is yet to be confirmed. It will be on October 23),” Indelible said in an interview, October 17.

He said, “Ang direction man gud karon sa LGU karon is nag focus mi, given na na sa agriculture, and ang advantage pod sa Mati is potential kaayo siya sa tourism so gi prioritize na siya (The current focus of the LGU is on prioritizing our tourism potential, given our already established advantage in agriculture).”

Indelible said the fish port has already attracted several fishing companies, primarily from General Santos City, who will also be present at the soft opening.

He also bared upcoming projects like chicken dressing plants, poultry farms, and a dairy milk manufacturing plant, although he did not disclose the ownership of these enterprises. He underscored that the establishment of these manufacturing units and the fish port would create job opportunities for the locals of Mati City.

These developments, according to the official, would contribute to Mati City's goal of achieving food security.

Indelible also expressed optimism about an increase in tourist arrivals, noting a noticeable "15 percent growth" in tourism compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since Mati right now, medyo naga-step up na siya, naga-level up na sya and we’re trying our best to be apil na sa map sa Region 11 sa Philippines (As Mati City continues to progress and elevate its status, we are committed to making our city known within Region 11 and in the Philippines),” Indelible said.

Mati City is already renowned for having three bays that have earned recognition as among the most beautiful in the world: Pujada, Mayo, and Balete. It is also home to the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, a Unesco heritage site. ICE