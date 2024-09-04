Mati enforces strict restrictions on movement of hogs, pork products

TO SAFEGUARD against the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the City Government of Mati has implemented stringent measures regulating the movement of live hogs, pork, pork-related products, and byproducts in and out of the city.

The local government clarified that these restrictions are proactive steps aimed at keeping Mati ASF-free, as the city currently remains unaffected by the virus.

Under Executive Order No. 94, Series of 2024, signed by Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat on August 28, the entry and exit of all "undocumented swine, pork, pork-related products, and by-products" are strictly prohibited. This decision follows reports of ASF outbreaks in several barangays within the city.

Mandatory Documentation for Hog and Pork Movement

The executive order requires that any live hogs entering Mati from other areas must be accompanied by an ASF-Free Certificate, a Shipping Permit, and a Veterinary Health Certificate (VHC). For meat, meat products, and by-products—including bacon, ham, pork tocino, longanisa, hotdogs, chorizo, chicharron, siopao, and siomai—documentation such as a Meat Inspection Certificate (MIC) for local products, a Certificate of Meat Inspection (COMI) for imported goods, an FDA License to Operate (FDA-LTO), a Certificate of Product Registration (FDA-CPR), and a Shipping Permit is required.

These are in line with Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) Memorandum Circular No. 45, Series of 2023.

Enhanced Biosecurity Measures in Affected Barangays

Barangays with reported cases of animal morbidities or mortalities are instructed to enforce strict biosecurity protocols. Swine movement outside these affected areas is heavily restricted, and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members, along with designated Barangay Biosecurity Officers (BBO) from the City Veterinarian Services Office (CVSO), are tasked with monitoring and preventing the sale of sick animals. They are also directed to prohibit buyers (viajeros), ambulatory meat vendors, and backyard slaughtering, even for personal use.

Private company technicians are required to coordinate with the CVSO before entering any farms in Mati City and are barred from visiting areas with reported ASF outbreaks to prevent cross-contamination between barangays.

Tightened Quarantine Measures at City Checkpoints

Transporters of live animals must present all necessary documents and submit their vehicles for thorough disinfection at Animal Quarantine Checkpoints located at the city’s entry and exit points. Those without proper documentation will be turned back to their place of origin. Any undocumented meat, meat products, or by-products discovered at these checkpoints will be confiscated by local government personnel and subjected to proper disinfection and disposal procedures.



Coordinated Effort by the Incident Management Team

Mayor Rabat has assigned the Incident Management Team (IMT) for ASF, H5N1 Bird Flu, and other emerging and re-emerging diseases to work closely with relevant national government agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the executive order. The IMT will spearhead efforts to implement the order in accordance with existing laws and regulations concerning food security and quarantine.

Violators of the executive order will face penalties under Republic Act No. 10536 (Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines), Republic Act No. 8485 (The Animal Welfare Act of 1998), and City Ordinance No. 464, Series of 2021 (Animal Code of the City of Mati).

City Veterinarian: Mati Remains ASF-Free

City Veterinarian Marites Erispe confirmed on Tuesday that Mati City currently has no confirmed cases of ASF.

"We have submitted several samples for testing, and most have returned negative," she said, adding that they are still awaiting the results of six remaining samples.

Erispe emphasized that the restrictions were recommended as a precautionary measure to ensure that, in the event any of the remaining samples test positive for ASF, the necessary protocols are already in place. MATI CIO