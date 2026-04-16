Mati LGU implements 4-day workweek

THE City Government of Mati will implement a four-day work week for all employees of the locality.

The pronouncement is in line with Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 114 and DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2026-023 for strict energy conservation in government offices.

Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, through Memorandum Order No. 035, has compressed the work schedule from Monday to Thursday starting April 13, 2026. Offices will operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those covered by the four-day work week are regular employees, Job Order (JO), and Contract of Service (COS) employees to complete the 40-hour workweek.

However, the local government unit (LGU) said that operations of offices providing essential services such as security, healthcare, emergency response, markets, terminals, and slaughterhouses will remain.

“Kini nga lakang gihimo aron magarantiya ang episyente nga paggamit sa resources sa siyudad dungan sa pagpabilin sa accountability ug transparency sa serbisyo publiko,” City of Mati wrote in its Facebook post on April 13, 2026.

(This measure is being implemented to ensure the efficient use of the city’s resources while maintaining accountability and transparency in public service.)

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Doreco), the sole electric provider and distributor for Mati City, announced a rate increase in March, even as the city finds a way to conserve energy.

In its latest advisory, the residential rate increased to P12.3788 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from P11.8839/kWh in February, an increase of P0.4949/kWh.

Low-voltage consumers will pay P11.4205/kWh, compared to P10.9174/kWh in February, an increase of P0.5031/kWh, while high-voltage users will pay P9.5870/kWh in March, which is higher by P0.2981/kWh compared to February

To recall, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the temporary adoption of the four-day workweek in the executive branch starting March 9 to reduce energy consumption.

The directive covers all national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, local government units, state universities and colleges, and other government institutions.

Under the circular, agencies must continue delivering essential and emergency services while enforcing energy-saving measures, including setting air conditioning to 24 degrees Celsius, limiting the use of non-essential lights and equipment, and placing devices on sleep mode when not in use. RGP