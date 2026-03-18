Mati LGU, organizers clash over Mister Teen screening

THE City Government of Mati clarified on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, that the “Go See / Official Screening” for Mister Teen Philippines 2026 is unauthorized and not endorsed by the local government.

The LGU said the event circulating online “is NOT sanctioned, authorized, nor endorsed” because city officials were not consulted, informed, or coordinated with regarding its organization, promotion, or conduct.

Officials urged the public to exercise caution when participating, noting the LGU’s commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining the integrity of government institutions.

The city also criticized promotional captions claiming, “Are you ready to be the FIRST to represent Mati City and Davao Oriental on the National Stage,” calling it a “gross misrepresentation” of the LGU’s involvement. The government instructed organizers to immediately remove, retract, or correct all materials suggesting LGU participation. The concerned barangay council was also directed to address the misinformation.