Mati LGU, PRA seal deal

The signing was held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the PRA office in the city.

Mati City Mayor Michelle N. Rabat and General Manager and CEO Engr. Cesar S. Siador, Jr. signed the MOU for the project.

The project aims to reclaim a portion of Pujada Bay for the construction of phase 2 of the City of Mati Fish Port Complex and the expansion of the Mayor FGR Park and Baywalk.

In adherence to Section 17 of Republic Act No. 7160, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991, the city government submitted a letter to the PRA on November 25, 2019, for the project's initiation.

The MOU serves as a guiding document outlining the requirements, timeline, and process for the review and evaluation of the reclamation project.

The agreement signifies a responsible commitment to community and regional development. RGL with PR