Mati nat’l high, ‘City High’ this year’s ‘Indak’ champs

For the Davao City School-Based category, the grand winner was the Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble of Davao City National High School receiving P1 million, while the second placer, Sining Mananayaw Ensemble of Catalunan Pequeño National High School took home P500,000. The third placer, Lapu-Lapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company of Lapulapu Elementary School, also collected P400,000, while the fourth placer Batang Bago Gallera Performing Arts Guild of Don Enrique Bustamante National High School got P300,000, and the fifth placer Lacson Performing Arts Guild won for themselves P200,000.

Another five consolation prizes worth P30,000 were given to those who failed to place in the top five.

The Best in Music, Choreography, and Artistic Design was Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble of Davao City National High School where they received another P50,000 for each of the special awards.

Only 15 contenders have competed in this year’s edition of Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan. Of that number, eight were for the open category and seven for the Davao City School-Based category.

Meanwhile, the grand winner of the Pamulak sa Kadayawan under the Daku (Big) category is (4) Dalangpanan sa Katawhan which received P800,000, (3) IPI Corporate Float placed second and took home a cash prize of P600,000, while for the third place is (2) Ibex who got a cash prize of P500,000. Consolation prizes worth P100,000 each were given to four other floats.

In the Gamay (Small) category, the grand winner is (11) Land of Promise receiving P600,000, second place is (12) Parent-Teachers Association of EQES with P500,000, and at third place is (8) Alorica Teleservices Inc. taking home P400,000.

A consolation prize of P75,000 was given to the other floats.

The Pamulak sa Kadayawan has 36 floats. Of this number, eight is for the Daku (Big) category, 12 for the Gamay (Small) category, and 16 for corporate or non-competing floats.

Unlike previous celebrations, this year’s Kadayawan Festival merged two major events: the Pamulak sa Kadayawan and the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan. To recall, Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO), mentioned on July 25, 2024, that merging the two events aims to ensure "livelier celebrations" and minimize traffic congestion.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain said that experiencing the Kadayawan Festival in person is distinct from watching it on television. He emphasized that the true vibrancy and colors of the festival are best experienced live at San Pedro Square.

“Lahi gyud tong naa ka diri para makita tong mga colors, katong mga naa sa ilang panimalay ga tan-aw sa TV, believe me miskag HD pa na inyong TV lahi gyud ang experience, lahi gyud ang kulay, colors na inyong makita kung naa mo diri sa San Pedro Square (It is really different because you get to see the colors, those who are at home watching from their TV, even though their TVs are HD, the experience is really different, the colors are different, the colors that you could see if you are here at San Pedro Square),” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte stated in his speech that the Kadayawan Festival is a celebration of the unity of the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes since his childhood and highlights Davao City as a melting pot. He added that the festival serves as a reminder of the unity of the city’s inhabitants.

"Despite nga lahi-lahi ta kung asa man ta gikan aning kalibutana ni pag-abot diri sa Davao kita nagkahiusa, gusto ug kalinaw, gusto ug kalambuan so ang importante karon mag selebrar ta, ang importante kita malipayon (Despite our different origins on earth when we reach Davao, we are one, we want peace, we want development so it is important that we celebrate this festival merrily)," he said

Duterte added that while Davao City has changed over the years, the unity of its people remains steadfast. He believes that the strength of the Dabawenyos lies in their diversity, which ensures that nothing will stand against them. RGP