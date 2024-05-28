Mati to build Baywatch tower to replace ‘Amihan’

THE local government unit of Mati plans to construct a Baywatch tower along the city's shore to replace the 20-year-old Amihan sa Dahican, which included a watch tower for the conservation efforts of marine turtles in the area.

According to the press release of the Mati City Information Office (Mati CIO), the hut owned by Amihan sa Dahican, Balod sa Paglaum Inc., was demolished on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. However, the land on which the hut was erected is owned by the Mati LGU.

“Since last year pa, gibalhin na ang pawikan hatchery sa may Menzi kay mas hilom didto ug mas secured. Para dili madisturbo ang mga itlog sa pawikan. Ang mga itlog diha sa Amihan hatchery ipangbalhin pud na didto sa men phone (Since last year, we relocated the pawikan hatchery at Menzi since it is quieter and more secure. So that the eggs of the turtles would not be disturbed, the eggs at the Amihan Hatchery would be relocated at Menzi soon),” CIO Mati said in their statement.

The LGU said they plan to construct a Baywatch tower as a substation of Task Force Mati Shoreline Management, which will consist of the Philippine Coast Guard, Mati Tourist Police, Philippine Maritime Police, Bantay Dagat, BFAR, and other agencies. The task force aims to protect Dahican Beach patrons and swimmers.

The construction of the substation is intended to guard against future occurrences along the Dahican beach, including pollution and drowning incidents, among other things.

Alan Andrada, Mati City administrator, released an issue to the group in 2010 when he was still a councilor and the chairman of the environment committee. He clarified that they had already given several notices on the transfer of the hut to an area that does not block the public access road, but the group ignored them.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and several other agencies also recommended the transfer of the hatchery before 2023 in accordance with Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resource Conservation and Protection Act.

The city admin stated that they plan to move the Amihan hatchery to the Menzi shoreline for a safer and more orderly environment for the turtles and to be away from public disturbance because it is currently located on the public access road.

The City Administrator's Office has also created a zoning and landing map of Dahican Beach for fishermen and visitors, for stronger security on the Dahican Shoreline and not only on the public access road.

Three zones were created: a "no swimming zone," a "swimming zone," and an "angling area."

There is also a fishing/mooring area and a navigation lane for fishermen to avoid accidents involving swimmers.

To prevent accidents in the area, a curfew will also be implemented on the Public Access Road in the North from six p.m. until 5 a.m.

Buoys will also be placed in the sea to guide fishermen and swimmers.

The local government hopes that the accidents along the Dahican Shoreline will be reduced by implementing zoning and landing areas, especially since the number of visitors and tourists is expected in May and June due to the upcoming Summerfrolic. RGP