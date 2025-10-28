Mati Water District grants 1-month moratorium for quake Victims

IN RESPONSE to the aftermath of the double tremor that struck Davao Oriental on October 10, 2025, the Mati Water District announced on October 23 that it will grant a moratorium on billing, penalties, and disconnections for one billing cycle.

In its statement, the water utility said, “Mati Water District will interpose no objection to the kind request of Gov. Nelson L. Dayanghirang for a one-billing-cycle moratorium on billing, penalty, and disconnection activities.”

This moratorium is to take effect in the November 2025 water bills and benefits all concessionaires of the Mati Water District.

Previously, the Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (Doreco) announced a targeted relief measure for electricity consumers.

However, Doreco’s moratorium applies only to metered houses that were totally damaged in Manay and other affected localities.

“Accordingly, disconnection activities and imposition of penalties for identified and confirmed totally damaged metered houses in the municipality of Manay and some affected areas in Davao Oriental with unpaid account for October 2025 is temporarily suspended to provide relief to our affected MCOs.”

Governor Dayanghirang had earlier issued an executive order stating that these moratoriums aim to provide financial respite to residents whose lives and livelihoods were disrupted by the tremors, as the province gears up for recovery and rebuilding.

The disaster context

On October 10, 2025, a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental. The seismic event has been described as a doublet — two strong quakes in the same region in relatively quick succession.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the first quake registered magnitude 7.4 with an estimated depth of about 23 km. Aftershocks have been numerous – by October 15, some 1,387 aftershocks had been recorded in Davao Oriental alone, of which 19 were felt by residents.

Damage and impacts have been severe, with a total of 10 lives lost. Large numbers of houses were destroyed or partially damaged, families displaced, and infrastructure (water, power, roads) disrupted.

The provincial government reports that 202,070 families were affected across the province; 16,800 houses damaged: 1,045 totally destroyed and 15,755 partially damaged; and at least 444 families remain displaced in evacuation centres and temporary shelters.

The city of Mati alone accounted for 51,269 affected families or around 25 percent of the total affected families; Baganga, Governor Generoso, Lupon, Cateel, Caraga, and Manay round out the most impacted municipalities.

Baganga recorded 343 houses totally destroyed and 1,415 partially damaged; Manay recorded 236 totally destroyed and 3,259 partially damaged houses — also the highest number of internally displaced at 260 families.

Why the moratoriums matter

These relief measures (water billing moratorium, electricity penalty suspension) matter for several reasons:

1. Financial relief for vulnerable households.

After a major disaster, many households face multiple hardships: loss of structural integrity of their homes, loss of livelihood, displacement or shelter-instability, possibly injury or death of breadwinners. Moratoriums reduce cost burdens at a critical time when incomes are likely disrupted.

2. Helps stabilize lifeline services.

Water and electricity services are lifeline utilities. If consumers are cut off (due to non‐payment) or burdensome penalties are applied, it can hamper recovery and rebuild efforts. By suspending disconnections and penalties the local government and utilities are sending a signal: we prioritise recovery first, billing later.

3. Supports broader recovery and economy.

The provincial government notes that this move “aligns with the provincial government’s initiative to boost the economy after the devastating earthquake.” In other words, by easing utility burdens, households may have more disposable funds (or less debt pressure) to use on rebuilding, local purchasing, repairs, sending children back to school, etc. Financial stability supports both micro (household) and macro (community) recovery.

4. Demonstrates coordination between local government and utilities.

Governor Dayanghirang’s request and the utilities’ positive response show co-operation. In particular, the meeting between the governor and Doreco’s GM signals proactive engagement. This institutional coordination matters because efficient recovery often depends not just on resources, but on responsive institutions.

5. Highlights the scale of the disaster and the challenge ahead.

The fact that such relief measures are required signals the magnitude of the event. The earthquake is not a small localized tremor — the geophysical data, damage counts and displacement figures all suggest large-scale disruption. For example, Phivolcs had warned of tsunami risk, large aftershock sequence, and the province is along a known high‐hazard zone (the Philippine Trench). This means recovery will not be simple and short; policies like moratoriums are part of the necessary broader set of measures. RGP