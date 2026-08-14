Matigsalug bet is Hiyas 2026

AFTER a 13-year wait, the coveted Hiyas sa Kadayawan crown returned to the Matigsalug community, with public school science teacher Christine Faith Gawilan besting 11 other candidates to claim the 2026 title and make a case that modernization and cultural preservation can move forward together.

Gawilan emerged as the winner during the grand coronation night of Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2026 on August 13 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Cultural Gymnasium, ending the Matigsalug community’s long hiatus from the festival’s top title since its last win in 2013.

Her victory was anchored on a message that resonated beyond the pageant stage: that technology and scientific advancement do not have to come at the expense of indigenous identity, traditions and knowledge.

As a science teacher, Gawilan said she sees an opportunity to build a bridge between modern scientific knowledge and the wisdom passed down through generations.

“I am standing here in front of you as [I] testify that culture and progress can work together. I am standing here as an advocate for the integration of modernization as a Science teacher... for indigenous knowledge,” Gawilan said.

“I stand here saying that we should always build an interface between scientific knowledge and cultural knowledge because this helps us in order to have a better future, healthcare, and opportunities, not just for an IP, but also for the people in the world.”

Her response reflected the central challenge facing many indigenous communities as modernization reshapes education, livelihoods and everyday life: how to benefit from new technologies without allowing traditional knowledge and practices to disappear.

For Gawilan, the answer is not to reject modernization but to ensure that indigenous knowledge becomes part of the conversation.

She believes scientific and cultural knowledge can complement each other, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education and community development.

That perspective also shaped her response to the first Question and Answer portion with the theme “Woven to Reign,” which emphasized the strength of communities through collective effort, shared knowledge and cultural responsibility.

Gawilan said the Matigsalug community embodies the theme through its tradition of working together and passing knowledge and cultural values from one generation to another.

“It reflects our tradition of collective work, where people come together to help while sharing knowledge and cultural values,” she said.

“Through this tradition, we embody Woven to Reign to show that our strength comes from our unity and mutual respect and our cultural responsibility to preserve our culture and tradition.”

Her victory was further strengthened by her performance in the competition’s special awards, earning both Best in Community Project Video and the PLDT People’s Choice Award.

But beyond the crown and awards, Gawilan said her immediate focus is to turn her platform into concrete work, particularly in documenting Matigsalug culture.

Following her victory, Gawilan said during the post-interview that her primary advocacy will focus on creating detailed cultural documentation that can serve as a resource for future generations.

“Akong una nga bahaton karon as a teacher, akoa gyung i-implement ang akong advocacy dili lang sa mga estudyante kon dili pati sa akoang kauban nga mga indigenous people and as well as Moro,” Gawilan said.

She added that their cultural video project will focus on documenting traditions and practices so that younger generations will have easier access to information about their heritage.

“Mag-highlight pud mi sa amoang cultural video project no about sa documentation, so i-document ang mga cultures and traditions para nga naa gyuy access ang mga musunod sa amoa, di na sila maglisod pangita og mga resources,” she said.

For Gawilan, documentation is more than simply recording cultural practices. It is a way of ensuring that indigenous knowledge remains accessible as communities face changing lifestyles and increasing exposure to modern influences.

Her advocacy also places schools and teachers at the center of cultural preservation, particularly because education can provide young people with both the tools of modern society and a deeper understanding of their roots.

The 2026 Hiyas sa Kadayawan competition brought together 12 candidates representing Davao City’s ethnolinguistic communities, with Gawilan ultimately emerging on top after the candidates showcased their respective traditions, identities and aspirations throughout the competition.

Alongside Gawilan, Bai Ayessa Mangansakan of the Maguindanaon community was crowned Hiyas sa Panaghiusa 2026, while Marziyah Channa Abinal of the Meranaw community earned the title Hiyas sa Kalambuan 2026. The remaining eight non-finalist candidates were recognized as cultural ambassadors or Hiyas sa Kaliwatan.

Abinal also received the Smart People’s Choice Award, while Jamaica Prado of the Kagan community was named Best in Cultural Presentation.

The awards highlighted different dimensions of the candidates’ participation, from cultural representation and community engagement to leadership and development.

For Gawilan, however, the return of the Hiyas sa Kadayawan crown to the Matigsalug community carries a significance that extends beyond the pageant.

As she begins her reign, Gawilan hopes to use her position as a teacher and cultural advocate to document traditions bring cultural knowledge into educational spaces and make these resources accessible to younger generations. DEF, GRS