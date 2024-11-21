Matina Central ES student wins in district storytelling tilt

A STUDENT of Matina Central Elementary School stood out among other participants in the Matina District Storytelling Contest held on November 18, 2024, at the Don Manuel H. Gutierrez Sr. Elementary School in Matina, Davao City.

Samantha Kaye Tantoy, coached by Janel Fe Abella, bested six other participants in the contest with her winning piece, "The Legend of Pineapple".

She was closely followed by Alondra Febra Lagaran of Ciriaco Mariano Elementary School, coached by Gray Anne Pendon, telling the story about "The Lion and the Mouse", while Erica Joy P. Ungab of Bayanihan Integrated School, coached by Juvilyne Palabrica, came in third with her story "The Gingerbread".

With the theme "Magbasa, Mangarap, Magdiwang", the contest was part of the 90th National Book Week celebration, highlighting the joy of reading and the opportunity for our pupils to showcase their creativity and talents.

The District Reading Team facilitated the event.

Don Manuel H. Gutierrez Sr. Elementary School Principal III Alan G. Huevos said in his welcome remarks that the event showcases the power of connection, creativity, and the art of storytelling as it also celebrates the gift of friendship.

"Our talented storytellers will take us on an unforgettable journey through their unique tales and captivate us with words, emotions, and imagination... We make friends while being here. This also matters because it will leave a lasting mark," Huevos said.

Meanwhile, Public Schools District Supervisor Evangeline A. Vicencio inspired the audience and the participants to read more every day as "every story has the power to inspire, change hearts, and open minds."

"Don't just tell a story — invite your audience into a journey they won't forget. Let your words ignite imaginations, spark emotions, and remind us all of the beauty, the challenges, and the endless possibilities in life," Vicencio tells the participants.

Tantoy is representing Matina at the Public Elementary Schools Elimination Round today, November 22, at Davao City Library and Information Center. Contributed by Janice D. Montalvo ,EdD, Don Manuel H. Gutierrez Sr. Elementary School, Matina District, Division of Davao City. PR