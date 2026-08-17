Mati’s Balangay wins Indak-Indak 2026 grand slam

MATI City’s very own Balangay City High Performing Arts paddled its way to another historic victory, defending its title for the third consecutive year and completing a grand-slam run at the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan 2026 Open Category on Sunday, August 16.

The contingent from Mati City, Davao Oriental emerged as this year’s champion during the grand showdown held along the Davao Coastal Road (Tulip Drive) in Davao City, taking home the ₱2-million top prize and further cementing its dominance in one of Mindanao’s biggest street dancing competitions.

The Mati-based performers once again showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Mandaya people, weaving their indigenous identity into a vibrant presentation that highlighted their artistry, choreography, music, and street dancing.

Their performance proved decisive as Balangay High swept several special awards, also winning Best in Artistic Design, Best in Choreography, and Best in Street Dance.

As part of the competition’s rules, the grand-slam champion will be exempted from joining the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan competition in 2027, giving the Mati-based contingent a break after three straight championship victories.

The group is expected to return to the competition in succeeding editions after its one-year exemption.

Other big winners

Meanwhile, Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur secured second place, as well as Best in Music.

Nagadaya Dance Artist Ensemble of Pantukan, Davao de Oro placed third, while Panay National High School Hamungaway Performing Arts Group of Sto. Niño, South Cotabato finished fourth.

Lumad Mainitnon Folkloric Group of Surigao del Norte rounded out the top five.

The Open Category’s ₱2-million prize pool makes this year’s Indak-Indak one of the biggest street dance competitions in Mindanao.

It can be recalled that an additional ₱1 million was added to the competition’s original prize pool through the Office of the First Congressional District of Davao City, contributing to the nearly ₱10-million total prize pool for this year’s Kadayawan competitions.

Mana retains Davao school-based title

Meanwhile, Mana Performing Arts Ensemble of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School also successfully defended its championship in the Davao City School-Based Category, securing its second consecutive title.

Mana emerged as champion after also winning the category in 2025, marking a back-to-back championship for the Davao City-based group.

The school-based category carried a ₱1.7-million prize pool.

Mana also dominated the category’s special awards, winning Best in Artistic Design, Best in Music, Best in Choreography, and Pocari Sweat Best in Street Dance.

Sta. Ana Performing Arts Guild of Sta. Ana National High School placed second, followed by Lapulapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company in third.

Tribong Bago Gallerahanun Performing Arts’ Guild of Don Enrique Bustamante National High School finished fourth, while San Roque Central Elementary School Dance Troupe placed fifth.

Pamulak winners

Meanwhile, the Pamulak sa Kadayawan 2026 also crowned its winners in the Dako and Gamay categories.

In the Dako Category, Kagikan Pro Arts took the championship, followed by RDL Pharmaceutical Laboratory Inc. in second place for its entry, “Soaring Beyond Beauty: RDL’s 31 Years of Excellence Celebrating Heritage, Culture and the Spirit of Davao.”

Elpidio Quirino Elementary School placed third with its entry, “Luntian nga Panulondon, Mauswagon nga Dabaw.”

In the Gamay Category, Alorica Teleservices Inc. emerged as champion, followed by Teleperformance Philippines in second and Apo ni Lola Durian Delicacies Pasalubong Center in third.

The Indak-Indak and Pamulak competitions were held on Sunday, August 16, along the Davao Coastal Road (Tulip Drive) as part of the Kadayawan Festival 2026 celebrations.

For Balangay City High Performing Arts, however, the night marked more than another championship.

After conquering the competition in 2024, 2025, and now 2026, the Mati City contingent has etched its name into Kadayawan history as a three-time consecutive champion and grand-slam winner.

In his closing message, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte called on residents to take responsibility for keeping the city clean and safe, urging them to properly dispose of their trash rather than littering.

Duterte said the responsibility extends to teaching newcomers and younger generations about the city's culture, including its emphasis on public safety and security. "Pag may nakita, magsalita (If you see something, say something)," he said, adding that this vigilance is part of what has kept Davao peaceful and orderly.

The mayor also thanked Davao City’s indigenous tribes, noting that the city's land was inherited from its original inhabitants and should be cared for as such. "Kay mao ning balay nila nga ilang gitugtan ta nga mahimo pud nga balay nato (This is their home, which they've allowed to become our home too)," he said, urging residents to respect the land, respect themselves, follow the law, and respect one another.

Duterte closed his message with well-wishes for Davao, Mindanao, and the Philippines, expressing hope that residents would continue to live happy and prosperous lives. DEF, GRS