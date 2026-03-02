Mati’s conferment of ‘honorary son’ to Sen. Go ‘more than just recognition’

THE decision of the City of Mati to confer honorary son status on Dabawenyo Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is being viewed by local stakeholders as more than ceremonial recognition.

Passed through Resolution No. 58, Series of 2025 by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Mati, the measure highlights his legislative work and longstanding public service while reinforcing links between national leadership and provincial development priorities.

For the senator, the recognition carries personal resonance grounded in place and ancestry. Born in Davao City and widely identified as a Dabawenyo public servant, Go traces his family lineage to Davao Oriental, a connection he frequently cites as the foundation of his public life and policy direction.

“Malaking karangalan po para sa akin na kilalanin bilang adopted son ng Mati. Bahagi po ito ng aking pinanggalingan at inspirasyon ko sa patuloy na pagseserbisyo,” he said.

He emphasized that such recognition strengthens his focus on measurable results.

“Ang mahalaga po sa akin ay ang resulta ng ating trabaho — kung may naitulong ba tayo sa mga komunidad, kung may naipaglaban ba tayong proyekto na may pakinabang sa mga kababayan,” Go stated.

Political career anchored in regional networks

Before winning a seat in the Senate of the Philippines in 2019, Go spent over two decades in government service, most notably as longtime aide and later Special Assistant to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Analysts often describe his trajectory as regionally rooted rather than capital-centric, a path that continues to shape his legislative priorities on healthcare access, youth development, and grassroots sports.

He currently chairs the Senate committees on Youth and on Sports and serves as vice chair of the health committee, roles aligned with his advocacy for community-based social programs.

Political legacy extending to local governance

The senator’s influence in the region is also reflected in his family’s participation in local public service.

His son, Christian “Chrence” Go, was elected vice mayor of Lupon in the May 2025 elections.

In the same electoral cycle, the senator garnered 266,617 votes in the province, placing him among the top-supported senatorial candidates locally.

Observers say this combination of national office and local representation underscores a political network anchored in provincial constituencies, reinforcing ties between policymaking and grassroots governance.

Airport project positioned as growth driver

Central to Go’s development advocacy in the province is the planned upgrade of Mati Airport, which he has described as a strategic investment to accelerate tourism, trade, and mobility. The project received a major boost after the Department of Transportation earmarked P700 million for it under its proposed 2026 budget.

During deliberations in late 2025, he urged officials to ensure continuity of funding and timely implementation.

“Mati Airport will help decongest Davao International Airport, dahil three hours po ang biyahe. Sana po’y tuloy-tuloy na rin po ang construction nitong Mati Airport na dati pa nating ipinaglalaban,” he said.

Tourism economy and connectivity

Regional planners and business leaders consider improved air access vital for unlocking the province’s tourism sector, anchored by destinations such as Mount Hamiguitan, Dahican Beach, and Pusan Point.

Better connectivity is expected to shorten travel time, reduce logistics costs, and attract investors exploring opportunities in eastern Mindanao.

“Of course, itong Mati Airport, magtulungan tayo para umunlad pa ang turismo. Malaki ang potential nitong Davao Oriental,” he said.

He underscored the broader economic principle behind such projects.

“Transportation has always been the backbone of our economy. Ito ang nag-uugnay sa mga komunidad at nagbibigay ng access sa trabaho, edukasyon, at iba pang oportunidad,” he explained.

Reviving a dormant aviation hub

The initiative builds on the provincial government’s 2025 launch of the nearly P1 billion Mati City Airport Development Project on a 58-hectare site in Barangay Dahican. Originally established in 1976 and once known as Imelda Romualdez Airport, the facility never matured into a commercial aviation hub due to limited demand and infrastructure gaps.

Officials now see renewed investment and stronger tourism promotion as catalysts that could transform it into a regional gateway.

Recognition with strategic meaning

The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental says the honorary adoption symbolizes both gratitude and expectation. It reflects a partnership between national policymakers and provincial stakeholders seeking sustained attention to infrastructure and economic priorities outside major metropolitan centers.

For Go, the distinction is a commitment.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” he said. DEF